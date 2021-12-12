Last updated on .From the section German Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich has made 11 Bundesliga appearances this season

Bayern Munich utility man Joshua Kimmich says he regrets not being vaccinated after suffering a lung problem as a result of Covid-19.

Kimmich tested positive last month and will not play again until the New Year.

The Germany international, 26, has still not returned to full training.

On why he did not get vaccinated, Kimmich told German channel ZDF: "It was difficult for me to deal with my fears and concerns, that's why I was undecided for so long."

Kimmich said he is now "fine" but added he is not yet allowed to push his body to the limit "due to slight infiltration" on his lungs.

After Kimmich told ZDF he now plans to get vaccinated, Germany's education and research minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger said it was "a good decision".

"As a professional footballer and national player, he is a role model for many people. More vaccinations are the way out of the pandemic," she tweeted. external-link

Kimmich, who can play in defence and midfield, was initially forced to isolate in early November after coming into contact with a positive case.

That meant he missed a 2-1 defeat by Augsburg and, after contracting the virus, was unable to play in Bundesliga matches against Arminia Bielefeld and Borussia Dortmund, plus Champions League games against Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona.

Kimmich will be unavailable against Mainz, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg before the Bundesliga winter break.

"I have to be patient a little longer. I'll watch the remaining three games this year from the couch and we'll attack together again from January," he said in an Instagram post last week.