Last updated on .From the section Football

Bristol City thrashed fellow Championship side Lewes 5-0

High-flying Championship side Crystal Palace suffered a shock defeat against third-tier Bridgwater United in the third round of the Women's FA Cup.

The Eagles had won all three of their last league games, but were beaten 1-0 thanks to Laura Holden's goal right on half-time.

On a day of limited upsets, second-tier leaders Liverpool advanced with a 4-0 win over third-tier Burnley.

Elsewhere, lowest-ranked Clapton Community lost 5-0 to Plymouth Argyle.

The Greater London Premier Division side were making history as the first seventh-tier club to play in the third round.

Meanwhile, Championship clubs Durham, Sunderland, Blackburn and Charlton all beat lower league opposition.

The only other sides from the second tier to be knocked out were beaten by fellow Championship teams. Coventry United thrashed fellow strugglers Watford 4-0, while Bristol City beat Lewes 5-0.

There was also joy for Southampton in their south coast derby with Portsmouth as the Saints beat their National League South rivals 2-1 after extra-time.

The biggest win of the day went to Billericay Town who beat fellow fourth-tier side Chesham United 10-0.

The draw for the fourth round, which will see all 12 Women's Super League clubs enter the competition, takes place on Monday 13 December at 19:00 GMT.