French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2MonacoMonaco0

PSG 2-0 Monaco: Kylian Mbappe helps extend Ligue 1 lead

Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe scored his 100th Ligue 1 goal for PSG when he applied the finish to make it 2-0

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris St-Germain continued their dominance of Ligue 1 with victory over Monaco.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were fortunate early on when Monaco's Sofiane Diop struck the post.

But when Djibril Sidibe caught Angel di Maria in the box, Mbappe swept home the resulting penalty with ease.

The Frenchman then whipped home his 100th Ligue 1 goal for PSG, finishing ruthlessly after Lionel Messi had led a counter-attack before slipping him in.

The half-time lead flattered PSG a little as Monaco had played their part, Diop hitting the inside of the upright and Guillermo Maripan unable to apply a finish from close range when unmarked at the back post.

Monaco ended the night with more shots at goal than their hosts but ultimately their errors were punished, none more so than when Messi pounced on a loose pass in midfield and raced at goal before teeing up the confident Mbappe for his second.

Messi grazed the woodwork in the second half with a low right-footed effort but PSG ultimately eased to a win and extended their unbeaten run to nine Ligue 1 games.

Such form has built a 13-point lead at the top of the table over Marseille - who have a game in hand - and 14 points to Rennes in third. They look destined to reclaim the title they lost to Lille last season and victories such as this, where they were not at their best, underline a consistency that shows no sign of ending.

Monaco, who went into the fixture off back-to-back wins, will take some pride from parts of their display and remain eighth in the table.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 14BernatSubstituted forKehrerat 50'minutes
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 89mins
  • 27GueyeBooked at 74minsSubstituted forParedesat 81'minutes
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 81'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 19minsSubstituted forIcardiat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Danilo
  • 17Dagba
  • 21Herrera
  • 24Kehrer
  • 36Ebimbe

Monaco

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Nübel
  • 19SidibéBooked at 11mins
  • 3MaripánBooked at 63mins
  • 6Disasi
  • 12Caio HenriqueSubstituted forJakobsat 45'minutes
  • 22FofanaBooked at 17minsSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 55'minutes
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 17Golovin
  • 37DiopSubstituted forMatazoat 65'minutes
  • 7Gelson MartinsBooked at 73minsSubstituted forIsidorat 85'minutes
  • 10Ben YedderSubstituted forBoaduat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Majecki
  • 9Boadu
  • 11de Souza Oliveira
  • 14Jakobs
  • 21Pavlovic
  • 26Aguilar
  • 34Matsima
  • 36Matazo
  • 39Isidor
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi tries a through ball, but Ander Herrera is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eliot Matazo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

  6. Booking

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  8. Post update

    Djibril Sidibé (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Monaco. Wilson Isidor replaces Gelson Martins.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Monaco. Axel Disasi tries a through ball, but Ismail Jakobs is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Ángel Di María.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Idrissa Gueye.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guillermo Maripán (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Eliot Matazo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • LilleLille0LyonLyon0
  • AngersAngers0ClermontClermont1
  • MetzMetz4LorientLorient1
  • RennesRennes1NiceNice2
  • TroyesTroyes1BordeauxBordeaux2
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg0MarseilleMarseille2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG18143138162245
2Marseille1795325141132
3Rennes1894533161731
4Nice1894527161130
5Montpellier188462923628
6Lens187653226627
7Strasbourg1875634241026
8Monaco187562722526
9Angers186752523225
10Nantes187472423125
11Lille186752324-125
12Brest186662527-224
13Lyon176652525023
14Reims185762121022
15Bordeaux183872840-1217
16Clermont184592032-1217
17Troyes1844101727-1016
18Metz183692238-1615
19Lorient183691430-1615
20Saint-Étienne1826101739-2212
View full French Ligue 1 table

