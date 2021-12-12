Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0.
Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris St-Germain continued their dominance of Ligue 1 with victory over Monaco.
Mauricio Pochettino's side were fortunate early on when Monaco's Sofiane Diop struck the post.
But when Djibril Sidibe caught Angel di Maria in the box, Mbappe swept home the resulting penalty with ease.
The Frenchman then whipped home his 100th Ligue 1 goal for PSG, finishing ruthlessly after Lionel Messi had led a counter-attack before slipping him in.
The half-time lead flattered PSG a little as Monaco had played their part, Diop hitting the inside of the upright and Guillermo Maripan unable to apply a finish from close range when unmarked at the back post.
Monaco ended the night with more shots at goal than their hosts but ultimately their errors were punished, none more so than when Messi pounced on a loose pass in midfield and raced at goal before teeing up the confident Mbappe for his second.
Messi grazed the woodwork in the second half with a low right-footed effort but PSG ultimately eased to a win and extended their unbeaten run to nine Ligue 1 games.
Such form has built a 13-point lead at the top of the table over Marseille - who have a game in hand - and 14 points to Rennes in third. They look destined to reclaim the title they lost to Lille last season and victories such as this, where they were not at their best, underline a consistency that shows no sign of ending.
Monaco, who went into the fixture off back-to-back wins, will take some pride from parts of their display and remain eighth in the table.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 14BernatSubstituted forKehrerat 50'minutes
- 18Wijnaldum
- 6VerrattiBooked at 89mins
- 27GueyeBooked at 74minsSubstituted forParedesat 81'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forHerreraat 81'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 19minsSubstituted forIcardiat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Paredes
- 9Icardi
- 12Rafinha
- 15Danilo
- 17Dagba
- 21Herrera
- 24Kehrer
- 36Ebimbe
Monaco
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Nübel
- 19SidibéBooked at 11mins
- 3MaripánBooked at 63mins
- 6Disasi
- 12Caio HenriqueSubstituted forJakobsat 45'minutes
- 22FofanaBooked at 17minsSubstituted forde Souza Oliveiraat 55'minutes
- 8Tchouaméni
- 17Golovin
- 37DiopSubstituted forMatazoat 65'minutes
- 7Gelson MartinsBooked at 73minsSubstituted forIsidorat 85'minutes
- 10Ben YedderSubstituted forBoaduat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Majecki
- 9Boadu
- 11de Souza Oliveira
- 14Jakobs
- 21Pavlovic
- 26Aguilar
- 34Matsima
- 36Matazo
- 39Isidor
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Monaco 0.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi tries a through ball, but Ander Herrera is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eliot Matazo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Djibril Sidibé (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Wilson Isidor replaces Gelson Martins.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Post update
Offside, Monaco. Axel Disasi tries a through ball, but Ismail Jakobs is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera replaces Ángel Di María.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Idrissa Gueye.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Guillermo Maripán (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin.
Post update
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Eliot Matazo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
