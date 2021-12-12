Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mbappe scored his 100th Ligue 1 goal for PSG when he applied the finish to make it 2-0

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris St-Germain continued their dominance of Ligue 1 with victory over Monaco.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were fortunate early on when Monaco's Sofiane Diop struck the post.

But when Djibril Sidibe caught Angel di Maria in the box, Mbappe swept home the resulting penalty with ease.

The Frenchman then whipped home his 100th Ligue 1 goal for PSG, finishing ruthlessly after Lionel Messi had led a counter-attack before slipping him in.

The half-time lead flattered PSG a little as Monaco had played their part, Diop hitting the inside of the upright and Guillermo Maripan unable to apply a finish from close range when unmarked at the back post.

Monaco ended the night with more shots at goal than their hosts but ultimately their errors were punished, none more so than when Messi pounced on a loose pass in midfield and raced at goal before teeing up the confident Mbappe for his second.

Messi grazed the woodwork in the second half with a low right-footed effort but PSG ultimately eased to a win and extended their unbeaten run to nine Ligue 1 games.

Such form has built a 13-point lead at the top of the table over Marseille - who have a game in hand - and 14 points to Rennes in third. They look destined to reclaim the title they lost to Lille last season and victories such as this, where they were not at their best, underline a consistency that shows no sign of ending.

Monaco, who went into the fixture off back-to-back wins, will take some pride from parts of their display and remain eighth in the table.