Paris Saint Germain v Monaco

Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) header from the centre of the box.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 14Bernat
- 18Wijnaldum
- 6Verratti
- 27Gueye
- 11Di María
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Paredes
- 9Icardi
- 12Rafinha
- 15Danilo
- 17Dagba
- 21Herrera
- 24Kehrer
- 36Ebimbe
Monaco
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Nübel
- 19SidibéBooked at 11mins
- 3Maripán
- 6Disasi
- 12Caio Henrique
- 22FofanaBooked at 17mins
- 8Tchouaméni
- 17Golovin
- 37Diop
- 7Gelson Martins
- 10Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 1Majecki
- 9Boadu
- 11de Souza Oliveira
- 14Jakobs
- 21Pavlovic
- 26Aguilar
- 34Matsima
- 36Matazo
- 39Isidor
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Sofiane Diop (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Youssouf Fofana (Monaco).
Post update
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Djibril Sidibé (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Djibril Sidibé (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Paris Saint Germain.
Post update
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Djibril Sidibé (Monaco) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Axel Disasi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.