French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1MonacoMonaco0

Paris Saint Germain v Monaco

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 22Diallo
  • 14Bernat
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 6Verratti
  • 27Gueye
  • 11Di María
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Paredes
  • 9Icardi
  • 12Rafinha
  • 15Danilo
  • 17Dagba
  • 21Herrera
  • 24Kehrer
  • 36Ebimbe

Monaco

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Nübel
  • 19SidibéBooked at 11mins
  • 3Maripán
  • 6Disasi
  • 12Caio Henrique
  • 22FofanaBooked at 17mins
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 17Golovin
  • 37Diop
  • 7Gelson Martins
  • 10Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 1Majecki
  • 9Boadu
  • 11de Souza Oliveira
  • 14Jakobs
  • 21Pavlovic
  • 26Aguilar
  • 34Matsima
  • 36Matazo
  • 39Isidor
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) header from the centre of the box.

  2. Booking

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Sofiane Diop (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Booking

    Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Youssouf Fofana (Monaco).

  7. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Djibril Sidibé (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Monaco 0. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  14. Booking

    Djibril Sidibé (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Paris Saint Germain.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Djibril Sidibé (Monaco) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Axel Disasi.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG18143137162145
2Marseille1795325141132
3Rennes1894533161731
4Nice1894527161130
5Montpellier188462923628
6Lens187653226627
7Strasbourg1875634241026
8Monaco187562721626
9Angers186752523225
10Nantes187472423125
11Lille186752324-125
12Brest186662527-224
13Lyon176652525023
14Reims185762121022
15Bordeaux183872840-1217
16Clermont184592032-1217
17Troyes1844101727-1016
18Metz183692238-1615
19Lorient183691430-1615
20Saint-Étienne1826101739-2212
View full French Ligue 1 table

