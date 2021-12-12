Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0

Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Karim Benzema scores in derby win

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema, with 13 goals, is three clear of Vinicius Jr and Real Betis' Juanmi in the La Liga top scorers chart

Real Madrid won for the 10th game in a row to beat neighbours Atletico Madrid and move eight points clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga.

La Liga's top scorer Karim Benzema powered in a fantastic volley from Vinicius Jr's cross to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead.

And Vinicius picked out Marco Asensio to slot home their second.

Defending champions Atletico, who are 13 points behind Real, had chances but the clinical hosts deserved the win.

Real have only lost twice in 23 games - and none since 3 October - since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Zinedine Zidane in the summer.

Diego Simeone's Atletico, who sit fourth, look miles away from the team who won La Liga last season.

They did force Real keeper Thibaut Courtois into six saves, including to keep out Antoine Griezmann's free-kick.

A double change at the break and the introduction of Luis Suarez could not help them find a way through though.

Real deserved their win with Vinicius involved in both goals. Benzema's opener was his 13th La Liga goal of the season and his 36th for Real in all competitions in 2021, his best annual haul for the club. He was replaced by Luka Jovic at the break.

Barcelona are down in eighth, 18 points behind Real, after a 2-2 draw at Osasuna.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forNachoat 81'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 4AlabaBooked at 88mins
  • 23MendyBooked at 45mins
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forValverdeat 85'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 45'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Bale
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 14Llorente
  • 18FelipeBooked at 36mins
  • 4KondogbiaBooked at 75mins
  • 22Hermoso
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forSuárezat 60'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 5de PaulSubstituted forHerreraat 69'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forLemarat 45'minutes
  • 8GriezmannSubstituted forSequeiraat 45'minutes
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da CunhaSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Suárez
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 23Trippier
  • 26Serrano
  • 47Camara Silva
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
51,024

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid17133139152442
2Sevilla16104226111534
3Real Betis17103430181233
4Atl Madrid168532718929
5Real Sociedad178541917229
6Rayo Vallecano178362418627
7Valencia176742623325
8Barcelona166642519624
9Espanyol176561918123
10Osasuna175751721-422
11Ath Bilbao174941312121
12Mallorca174851623-720
13Villarreal164751817119
14Celta Vigo174581721-417
15Granada153661623-715
16Elche173681624-815
17Alavés164391322-915
18Getafe172691120-912
19Cádiz162681430-1612
20Levante170891632-168
View full Spanish La Liga table

