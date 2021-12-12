Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Atletico Madrid 0.
Real Madrid won for the 10th game in a row to beat neighbours Atletico Madrid and move eight points clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga.
La Liga's top scorer Karim Benzema powered in a fantastic volley from Vinicius Jr's cross to give Carlo Ancelotti's side the lead.
And Vinicius picked out Marco Asensio to slot home their second.
Defending champions Atletico, who are 13 points behind Real, had chances but the clinical hosts deserved the win.
Real have only lost twice in 23 games - and none since 3 October - since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Zinedine Zidane in the summer.
Diego Simeone's Atletico, who sit fourth, look miles away from the team who won La Liga last season.
They did force Real keeper Thibaut Courtois into six saves, including to keep out Antoine Griezmann's free-kick.
A double change at the break and the introduction of Luis Suarez could not help them find a way through though.
Real deserved their win with Vinicius involved in both goals. Benzema's opener was his 13th La Liga goal of the season and his 36th for Real in all competitions in 2021, his best annual haul for the club. He was replaced by Luka Jovic at the break.
Barcelona are down in eighth, 18 points behind Real, after a 2-2 draw at Osasuna.
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Atletico Madrid 0.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Casemiro.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
David Alaba (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Marco Asensio.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Casemiro.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Nacho.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Post update
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.