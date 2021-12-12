Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0

Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Bale
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 14Llorente
  • 18Felipe
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 22Hermoso
  • 10Correa
  • 5de Paul
  • 6Koke
  • 21Carrasco
  • 8Griezmann
  • 19Santos Carneiro Da Cunha

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Suárez
  • 11Lemar
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 23Trippier
  • 26Serrano
  • 47Camara Silva
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

  3. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid17124137152240
2Sevilla16104226111534
3Real Betis17103430181233
4Atl Madrid1686227161130
5Real Sociedad178541917229
6Rayo Vallecano178362418627
7Valencia176742623325
8Barcelona166642519624
9Espanyol176561918123
10Osasuna175751721-422
11Ath Bilbao174941312121
12Mallorca174851623-720
13Villarreal164751817119
14Celta Vigo174581721-417
15Granada153661623-715
16Elche173681624-815
17Alavés164391322-915
18Getafe172691120-912
19Cádiz162681430-1612
20Levante170891632-168
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories