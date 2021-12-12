Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid

Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Real MadridReal Madrid0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid0
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-4-2
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|17
|12
|4
|1
|37
|15
|22
|40
|2
|Sevilla
|16
|10
|4
|2
|26
|11
|15
|34
|3
|Real Betis
|17
|10
|3
|4
|30
|18
|12
|33
|4
|Atl Madrid
|16
|8
|6
|2
|27
|16
|11
|30
|5
|Real Sociedad
|17
|8
|5
|4
|19
|17
|2
|29
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|17
|8
|3
|6
|24
|18
|6
|27
|7
|Valencia
|17
|6
|7
|4
|26
|23
|3
|25
|8
|Barcelona
|16
|6
|6
|4
|25
|19
|6
|24
|9
|Espanyol
|17
|6
|5
|6
|19
|18
|1
|23
|10
|Osasuna
|17
|5
|7
|5
|17
|21
|-4
|22
|11
|Ath Bilbao
|17
|4
|9
|4
|13
|12
|1
|21
|12
|Mallorca
|17
|4
|8
|5
|16
|23
|-7
|20
|13
|Villarreal
|16
|4
|7
|5
|18
|17
|1
|19
|14
|Celta Vigo
|17
|4
|5
|8
|17
|21
|-4
|17
|15
|Granada
|15
|3
|6
|6
|16
|23
|-7
|15
|16
|Elche
|17
|3
|6
|8
|16
|24
|-8
|15
|17
|Alavés
|16
|4
|3
|9
|13
|22
|-9
|15
|18
|Getafe
|17
|2
|6
|9
|11
|20
|-9
|12
|19
|Cádiz
|16
|2
|6
|8
|14
|30
|-16
|12
|20
|Levante
|17
|0
|8
|9
|16
|32
|-16
|8