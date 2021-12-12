Spanish La Liga
Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona: Barca's patchy form continues as they draw after conceding late equaliser

Gerard Pique
Barcelona have only kept a league-low three clean sheets this season

Barcelona's patchy run of form continued as they conceded a late equaliser at Osasuna in La Liga.

The result sees Xavi's side stay eighth in the table, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid, who play later on Sunday.

Teenagers Nicolas Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, both 19, scored for the visitors.

But the hosts twice fought back, with David Garcia and Ezequiel Avila ensuring they claimed a deserved point from the contest.

Barcelona had come into the fixture looking to make amends for consecutive defeats by Real Betis and Bayern Munich.

Midfielder Gonzalez, gave them a perfect start, racing on to Gavi's superb pass and prodding past home goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to register his first goal for the club.

However, Garcia headed in an equaliser two minutes later after some non-existent marking from a set-piece and Barca, who are still suffering from a lengthy injury list, struggled to provide forward support to the isolated Luuk de Jong for most of the first period.

They did improve after the break and Ousmane Dembele's driving run was rewarded as Ezzalzouli converted his cross from close range.

The Moroccan winger's goal marked the first time that two players under the age of 20 have scored for Barca in a single La Liga season this century.

And with the clock ticking down it appeared to have put them on course for a much-needed victory until Avila drove in from the edge of the penalty area.

With Real playing city rivals Atletico at 20:00 GMT, Barca could find themselves 18 points adrift of Carlo Ancelotti's side by the end of Sunday.

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal MirallesBooked at 28minsSubstituted forValdés Díazat 74'minutes
  • 4García
  • 5GarcíaBooked at 67mins
  • 3Álvaro ArmadoBooked at 49mins
  • 24Torró
  • 11Barja AlfonsoSubstituted forÁvilaat 68'minutes
  • 14GarcíaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBrasanacat 68'minutes
  • 7Moncayola
  • 39SánchezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forTorresat 73'minutes
  • 18KikeSubstituted forBudimirat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 8Brasanac
  • 9Ávila
  • 10Torres
  • 12Grau
  • 15Ramalho
  • 16Valdés Díaz
  • 17Budimir
  • 19Ontiveros
  • 21Pérez
  • 28Martínez
  • 36Ramos

Barcelona

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 1ter StegenBooked at 83mins
  • 3PiquéBooked at 89mins
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 90mins
  • 4Araújo
  • 5Busquets
  • 21de Jong
  • 28González IglesiasSubstituted forMinguezaat 73'minutes
  • 30Paez GaviriaBooked at 74mins
  • 17de Jong
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forCoutinhoat 81'minutes
  • 33EzzalzouliSubstituted forJutglàat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 29Jutglà
  • 31Balde Martínez
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
21,427

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Osasuna 2, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Osasuna 2, Barcelona 2.

  3. Booking

    Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola tries a through ball, but Darko Brasanac is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferrán Jutglà with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Cote.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ferrán Jutglà replaces Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

  8. Booking

    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 2, Barcelona 2. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David García (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

  19. Booking

    Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé because of an injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

  • OsasunaOsasuna2BarcelonaBarcelona2
  • VillarrealVillarreal2Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano0
  • Real BetisReal Betis1Real SociedadReal Sociedad0
  • Real MadridReal Madrid20:00Atl MadridAtlético Madrid

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid16123137152239
2Sevilla16104226111534
3Real Betis1710342718933
4Atl Madrid1585227161129
5Real Sociedad178541914529
6Rayo Vallecano178362418627
7Valencia176742623325
8Barcelona166642519624
9Espanyol176561918123
10Osasuna175751721-422
11Ath Bilbao174941312121
12Mallorca174851623-720
13Villarreal164751817119
14Celta Vigo174581721-417
15Granada153661623-715
16Elche173681624-815
17Alavés164391322-915
18Getafe172691120-912
19Cádiz162681430-1612
20Levante170891632-168
View full Spanish La Liga table

