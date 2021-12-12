Match ends, Osasuna 2, Barcelona 2.
Barcelona's patchy run of form continued as they conceded a late equaliser at Osasuna in La Liga.
The result sees Xavi's side stay eighth in the table, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid, who play later on Sunday.
Teenagers Nicolas Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, both 19, scored for the visitors.
But the hosts twice fought back, with David Garcia and Ezequiel Avila ensuring they claimed a deserved point from the contest.
Barcelona had come into the fixture looking to make amends for consecutive defeats by Real Betis and Bayern Munich.
Midfielder Gonzalez, gave them a perfect start, racing on to Gavi's superb pass and prodding past home goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to register his first goal for the club.
However, Garcia headed in an equaliser two minutes later after some non-existent marking from a set-piece and Barca, who are still suffering from a lengthy injury list, struggled to provide forward support to the isolated Luuk de Jong for most of the first period.
They did improve after the break and Ousmane Dembele's driving run was rewarded as Ezzalzouli converted his cross from close range.
The Moroccan winger's goal marked the first time that two players under the age of 20 have scored for Barca in a single La Liga season this century.
And with the clock ticking down it appeared to have put them on course for a much-needed victory until Avila drove in from the edge of the penalty area.
With Real playing city rivals Atletico at 20:00 GMT, Barca could find themselves 18 points adrift of Carlo Ancelotti's side by the end of Sunday.
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal MirallesBooked at 28minsSubstituted forValdés Díazat 74'minutes
- 4García
- 5GarcíaBooked at 67mins
- 3Álvaro ArmadoBooked at 49mins
- 24Torró
- 11Barja AlfonsoSubstituted forÁvilaat 68'minutes
- 14GarcíaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBrasanacat 68'minutes
- 7Moncayola
- 39SánchezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forTorresat 73'minutes
- 18KikeSubstituted forBudimirat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Sanjurjo
- 8Brasanac
- 9Ávila
- 10Torres
- 12Grau
- 15Ramalho
- 16Valdés Díaz
- 17Budimir
- 19Ontiveros
- 21Pérez
- 28Martínez
- 36Ramos
Barcelona
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 1ter StegenBooked at 83mins
- 3PiquéBooked at 89mins
- 23UmtitiBooked at 90mins
- 4Araújo
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 28González IglesiasSubstituted forMinguezaat 73'minutes
- 30Paez GaviriaBooked at 74mins
- 17de Jong
- 7DembéléSubstituted forCoutinhoat 81'minutes
- 33EzzalzouliSubstituted forJutglàat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 15Lenglet
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 29Jutglà
- 31Balde Martínez
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 21,427
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Osasuna 2, Barcelona 2.
Booking
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola tries a through ball, but Darko Brasanac is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferrán Jutglà with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Cote.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferrán Jutglà replaces Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 2, Barcelona 2. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Ronald Araújo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. David García (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Chimy Avila (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Booking
Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé because of an injury.