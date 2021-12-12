Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna1BarcelonaBarcelona1

Osasuna v Barcelona

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 4García
  • 5García
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 39Sánchez
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 7Moncayola
  • 24Torró
  • 14García
  • 18Kike

Substitutes

  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 8Brasanac
  • 9Ávila
  • 10Torres
  • 12Grau
  • 15Ramalho
  • 16Valdés Díaz
  • 17Budimir
  • 19Ontiveros
  • 21Pérez
  • 28Martínez
  • 36Ramos

Barcelona

Formation 3-3-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 4Araújo
  • 21de Jong
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 5Busquets
  • 17de Jong
  • 7Dembélé
  • 33Ezzalzouli

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 29Jutglà
  • 31Balde Martínez
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).

  2. Post update

    Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kike Barja (Osasuna).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 1. David García (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Moncayola with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Kike Barja (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 0, Barcelona 1. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavi with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.

  11. Post update

    Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cruz (Osasuna).

  13. Post update

    Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Gavi.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jon Moncayola.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid16123137152239
2Sevilla16104226111534
3Real Betis169342618830
4Atl Madrid1585227161129
5Real Sociedad168531913629
6Rayo Vallecano178362418627
7Valencia176742623325
8Barcelona166642418624
9Espanyol176561918123
10Osasuna175751620-422
11Ath Bilbao174941312121
12Mallorca174851623-720
13Villarreal164751817119
14Celta Vigo174581721-417
15Granada153661623-715
16Elche173681624-815
17Alavés164391322-915
18Getafe172691120-912
19Cádiz162681430-1612
20Levante170891632-168
View full Spanish La Liga table

