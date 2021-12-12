Osasuna v Barcelona

Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 4García
- 5García
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 39Sánchez
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 7Moncayola
- 24Torró
- 14García
- 18Kike
Substitutes
- 6Sanjurjo
- 8Brasanac
- 9Ávila
- 10Torres
- 12Grau
- 15Ramalho
- 16Valdés Díaz
- 17Budimir
- 19Ontiveros
- 21Pérez
- 28Martínez
- 36Ramos
Barcelona
Formation 3-3-3-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 4Araújo
- 21de Jong
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 5Busquets
- 17de Jong
- 7Dembélé
- 33Ezzalzouli
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 15Lenglet
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 29Jutglà
- 31Balde Martínez
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kike Barja (Osasuna).
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 1. David García (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Moncayola with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Kike Barja (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 0, Barcelona 1. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gavi with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Manu Sánchez.
Post update
Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Juan Cruz (Osasuna).
Post update
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Post update
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Gavi.
Post update
Hand ball by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jon Moncayola.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Ronald Araújo tries a through ball, but Luuk de Jong is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.