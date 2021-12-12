Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Connor Roberts scored for Wales at Euro 2020 and in last month's win over Belarus

Burnley and Wales defender Connor Roberts is in hospital with an infection.

Roberts, 26, made his Premier League debut for Burnley at Newcastle United on Saturday, 4 December.

He was not involved in Sunday's goalless draw with West Ham United.

"Unfortunately Connor has got a really bad bug that eventually turned into an infection, so he's had to go into hospital to make sure that's clear," said Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

"He's feeling a bit better now, but he's got to stay in over the weekend to make sure this bug clears."

Roberts joined Burnley from Swansea City in August 2021 having made 152 appearances for the Welsh club.

The right-back or wing-back was injured when he moved to Turf Moor - he needed groin surgery following Euro 2020 - and came on as a substitute at Newcastle to make only his second Burnley appearance.

Roberts has played three times for Wales in 2021-22. Dyche said before the West Ham game that Roberts had missed a "number of days" of training through illness, adding that it was not related to Covid-19.