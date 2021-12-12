Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ange Postecoglou will learn their opponents on Monday

The Nou Camp, Westfalenstadion or Eden Arena? Rangers and Celtic learn their European opponents on Monday, with potential glamour ties in the offing.

The Ibrox side face a Europa League play-off having finished second in group A.

Ange Postecoglou's men drop to the Conference League play-offs after ending up third in group G.

Here is what could await the Glasgow teams on their European voyages.

Will Barcelona beckon for Van Bronckhorst?

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is unbeaten in six matches in charge, with the only game his team didn't manage to win being a creditable 1-1 draw in France against group winners Lyon last week.

Their second-place finish tees up a clash with one of the clubs who dropped down from the Champions League.

And, boy, does that throw up some mouth-watering possibilities.

Drawing Barcelona would be a blockbuster tie for Rangers fans, as well as pitting Van Bronckhorst against the side he represented more than 100 times between 2003 and 2007.

But there are other major names in the hat, including Porto and Borussia Dortmund.

Celtic aim to make deep inroads

After exiting the Europa League, Postecoglou said his squad wasn't quite deep enough to maintain a challenge in that competition while competing for domestic silverware.

But he and Celtic will have designs on advancing far into the knockouts rounds of the Conference League.

Their play-off draw does not contain as many prestigious opponents but offers a better chance at progression.

As an unseeded team, Celtic could face Slavia Prague, who knocked Rangers out of the Europa League at the last 16 stage last term.

Also in the hat are Qarabag of Azerbaijan, a former opponent in Champions League qualifying, Greek side PAOK and Maccabi Tel-Aviv from Israel.

Either Tottenham Hotspur or Vitesse will be in the mix too after the third-placed English side could not fulfil their final group match due to a Covid-19 outbreak.