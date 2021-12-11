Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists Kyogo Furuhashi hasn't been ruled out of next Sunday's League Cup Final - and the Japanese striker, withdrawn with an injury on Thursday, could even face Motherwell this afternoon. (Daily Record) external-link

Ange Postecoglou says he will keep playing and training at a high tempo even if it means a few injury casualties along the way, but adds that his Celtic squad will adapt to his methods. (Scottish Sun) external-link

David Gray admits he does not know if he will still be in the hot seat for Hibernian's league match with Dundee on Tuesday night after overseeing yesterday's 1-1 draw at St Mirren. (Sunday Post) external-link

St Johnstone plan to sign former Barnsley, Huddersfield and Derby midfielder Jacob Butterfield before their meeting with Rangers on Wednesday. The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving Australian side Melbourne Victory. (Courier) external-link

Former Ibrox striker Kyle Lafferty urges Connor Goldson to sign a new deal, warning the defender if he's looking for a move to England he won't experience anywhere like Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic will go all out to win the Europa Conference League after dropping out of the Champions League then Europa League, says midfielder David Turnbull.(Herald) external-link

Hearts and Rangers aim to raise awareness and funds to bolster the fight against motor neurone disease, a degenerative neurological illness that cut short the lives of former Tynecastle captain Marius Zaliukas, in 2020, and Rangers defender Fernando Ricksen, in 2019. Today, Hearts will warm up wearing the number 26 in memory of the Lithuanian, while Rangers players will don the number 2 associated with the Dutchman. (Scotsman) external-link