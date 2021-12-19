Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0ChelseaChelsea0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Chelsea: Visitors' title hopes hit with draw

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments495

Daniel Podence's early goal is ruled out for offside
Daniel Podence's early strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR review

Covid-19-hit Chelsea slipped further behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race as they were held to a goalless draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The visitors had a request for the fixture to be postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak rejected on Sunday morning - with manager Thomas Tuchel saying they were "a bit angry" with the decision.

Consequently, the Blues named just four outfield players on the bench at Molineux. The first XI was still strong enough to be competitive but they struggled to create as they were held to a second successive draw.

Daniel Podence had an early goal ruled out for offside as Wolves enjoyed the better of the opening period but in foggy conditions chances were few and far between.

Leander Dendoncker's header just before half-time was comfortably saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, while Wolves counterpart Jose Sa did well to deny Christian Pulisic from close range late on.

The result, coupled with a 4-0 win for Manchester City against Newcastle on Sunday, means Chelsea are six points adrift of Pep Guardiola's side.

Wolves, meanwhile, remain eighth but move level on 25 points with seventh-placed Tottenham.

Chelsea lacklustre amid Covid-19 issues

Chelsea boss Tuchel had argued pre-match that this game should not have gone ahead - and the quality of football on show would certainly have justified that decision - after revealing that his side were without several players because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and the injured Andreas Christensen were all absent from the squad, and Tuchel was unwilling to include under-23 players because they train in a separate bubble.

Six of the weekend's 10 Premier League fixtures had already been postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs so Tuchel arguably had good reason to feel aggrieved, especially as his side laboured to a result that does little to help their title ambitions.

While the coronavirus situation will not have helped, Tuchel was still able to name a decent side which should have offered more than the lacklustre performance they produced.

Having failed to manage a shot on target in a drab first half, they did have one golden chance to take all three points late on when Pulisic got in behind the defence but he was denied by Sa at close range.

Wolves, the lowest scorers in the Premier League at home, struggled to trouble Mendy but the result was more damaging for Chelsea, who have now won just one of their past four league games.

Player of the match

Rúben NevesRúben Neves

with an average of 8.06

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    8.06

  2. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    6.97

  3. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    6.93

  4. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.86

  5. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.79

  6. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.76

  7. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.70

  8. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    6.64

  9. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    6.64

  10. Squad number2Player nameHoever
    Average rating

    6.61

  11. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.60

  12. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.54

  13. Squad number5Player nameMarçal
    Average rating

    6.53

Chelsea

  1. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.83

  2. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    5.49

  3. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.37

  4. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.26

  5. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.20

  6. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    5.02

  7. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    4.76

  8. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    4.71

  9. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    4.68

  10. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    4.68

  11. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    4.66

  12. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    4.54

  13. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    4.12

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 2Hoever
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 8Neves
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 5Marçal
  • 9JiménezSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 89'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forTraoréat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cavaco Jordão
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 13Moulden
  • 21Ruddy
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 37Traoré
  • 39Cundle
  • 64Bueno

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 33mins
  • 24James
  • 7Kanté
  • 14ChalobahBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSaúlat 45'minutes
  • 3Alonso
  • 19Mount
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forKovacicat 65'minutes
  • 10Pulisic

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 8Kovacic
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 31Sarr
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Raúl Jiménez.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Daniel Podence.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by José Sá.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic tries a through ball, but Mason Mount is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Conor Coady.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Ki-Jana Hoever is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Conor Coady.

  20. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

495 comments

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:02

    why should Chelsea have to postpone their game? they have more than enough players signed to cover a squad!! they have enough players signed to cover about 3 squads haven't they? shouldn't sign so many players then. Poor old Tuchel throwing his toys out of his pram

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 16:07

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      They have the same, if not more players infected than teams who did manage to persuade the PL to postpone their games. There needs to be more clarity from PL to ensure a level playing field for ALL teams..

  • Comment posted by Isaac Cox-Daley, today at 16:03

    No sympathy for multi-billion pound squads propped up by oligarchs 👎😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Info Addict, today at 16:13

      Info Addict replied:
      That describes nearly every PL Club.

  • Comment posted by eastlondon1, today at 15:56

    Well done Wolves!

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 16:03

      adam replied:
      Have to question the integrity of the league at this point. Chelsea forced to play with 8 players out with Covid while other teams have their games cancelled for much less. No chance Liverpool or Utd would be forced to play with a full on outbreak like this. Absolutely disgraceful and worse than what we saw with F1

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 16:04

    Come on, folks - why the surprise?
    Wolves were a good side under Nuno - and they're still a good side now.
    Molineux is not an easy place to go - and never has been.
    Hard luck, Chelsea - but well done Wolves!

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:39

      stoodstill replied:
      Good championship side under Nono

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 16:03

    It's enjoyable watching TT throw his toys out of the pram, better win the next one or you're out! 🤣👻

    • Reply posted by YvesCFC, today at 16:08

      YvesCFC replied:
      I mean its justified, we literally couldn't fill the bench....

  • Comment posted by DancesWithWolves, today at 16:05

    Chelsea had top class players on the bench. Wolves bench made up mainly of kids and, remarkably, a couple of goalkeepers. There was a gulf between the teams on paper but not on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by FXImpactUser, today at 16:57

      FXImpactUser replied:
      There were 2 goalkeeps, Saul and 3 outfield players on Chelsea’s bench?

  • Comment posted by Mark K, today at 16:02

    Chelslip tried to postpone to get a breather for their bad form. I emphatise their billion dollar bench have not enough players.

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 16:05

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      Like all the other teams who did get postponements. There needs to be more clarity from PL

  • Comment posted by Apollo 11, today at 15:58

    A good point.. well done wolves.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 16:16

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Wolves quietly having another good season after their poor start to the season. Hope they can keep it going and earn a decent Euro place.

  • Comment posted by listentoyourself, today at 15:57

    With all that money and all those players signed and loaned out - Altogether now… there there… diddums

    • Reply posted by Ricky , today at 16:05

      Ricky replied:
      Helmet

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 15:56

    Good result for Chelsea. Wolves away is a tough proposition. Man City were lucky to beat them.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:20

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      As were Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 16:06

    Can’t use covid as an excuse, that Chelsea lineup should’ve still been enough to make a fight of it.

    • Reply posted by soccerteur, today at 16:16

      soccerteur replied:
      they did didn't they, make a fight of it!?

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 16:08

    Don't know how poor Chelsea fielded a team, probably only had a couple of hundred million worth of talent out there today whilst Leeds had a 15 year old on the bench and 3 academy players in the starting 11

    • Reply posted by Junction8M27, today at 16:11

      Junction8M27 replied:
      Thought Leeds played Arsenal ????? Was it a double s match and they played Chelsea to ?????

  • Comment posted by wolvowolf, today at 16:02

    Well how on earth can the premier league keep turning a blind eye the Ref's and linesmen are all protecting the so called top 6. Wolves score and it takes 23 seconds after we score for the linesman to put the flag up for offside it's a joke and kante last man hand ball stopped podence from getting the ball should of been sent off it's happening in all of the top 6 games what are played

    • Reply posted by thedebonair, today at 16:05

      thedebonair replied:
      It was offside, did you want the goal to be given?

  • Comment posted by Seize the day, today at 16:02

    So this is were Chelsea whine about having to play. At the beginning of the season each team anounces a SQUAD to play in the league. It's harsh about the covid problems but that's life. The squad at Chelsea is massive and they have enough to field a team. If you remember Liverpool lost most of their defence last season but we didn't ask for postponements!

  • Comment posted by Miyagi, today at 15:57

    Well done Wolves, freezing conditions but just got on with the job. Chelsea are a powerful side - even their subs, but have been shaky of late.

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 16:01

    What a load of crap that match was....

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:18

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      What match are you referring to?

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 15:58

    Need to spend some more money Roman lol

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:19

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      More like stop bringing in crap like Werner and Saul.

  • Comment posted by Mouser, today at 16:29

    Why are Chelsea fans complaining that they were missing 8 players?
    The team today included 9 who played at Anfield in August.
    The other 2 (Ziyech and Pulisic) cost a combined £90million plus.

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 16:41

      Wibble replied:
      It's unfair to them that they only had a £500m+ squad value advantage over Wolves, they'd have preferred £800m to ensure they win.

      It's like a dude in a Ferrari moaning he couldn't beat a guy in a Fiesta because he wasn't allowed to fit racing slicks.

      Pure entitlement, as is fairly normal with oil money clubs. Spoilt brats throwing their toys out the pram when their paid for advantage is lost.

  • Comment posted by sportzfan, today at 15:58

    Chelsea are blunt at the front
    Possession but no cutting edge
    All passers but no one to take a long range strike apart from rudiger

    • Reply posted by Ricky , today at 16:03

      Ricky replied:
      Yeah that happens when they don’t have 1 striker in the squad…

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 16:08

    Moaning about covid, what? Look at their team sheet, most teams with full squads can’t put a team out like that lol