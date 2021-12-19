Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Daniel Podence's early strike was ruled out for offside after a VAR review

Covid-19-hit Chelsea slipped further behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race as they were held to a goalless draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The visitors had a request for the fixture to be postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak rejected on Sunday morning - with manager Thomas Tuchel saying they were "a bit angry" with the decision.

Consequently, the Blues named just four outfield players on the bench at Molineux. The first XI was still strong enough to be competitive but they struggled to create as they were held to a second successive draw.

Daniel Podence had an early goal ruled out for offside as Wolves enjoyed the better of the opening period but in foggy conditions chances were few and far between.

Leander Dendoncker's header just before half-time was comfortably saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, while Wolves counterpart Jose Sa did well to deny Christian Pulisic from close range late on.

The result, coupled with a 4-0 win for Manchester City against Newcastle on Sunday, means Chelsea are six points adrift of Pep Guardiola's side.

Wolves, meanwhile, remain eighth but move level on 25 points with seventh-placed Tottenham.

Chelsea lacklustre amid Covid-19 issues

Chelsea boss Tuchel had argued pre-match that this game should not have gone ahead - and the quality of football on show would certainly have justified that decision - after revealing that his side were without several players because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and the injured Andreas Christensen were all absent from the squad, and Tuchel was unwilling to include under-23 players because they train in a separate bubble.

Six of the weekend's 10 Premier League fixtures had already been postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs so Tuchel arguably had good reason to feel aggrieved, especially as his side laboured to a result that does little to help their title ambitions.

While the coronavirus situation will not have helped, Tuchel was still able to name a decent side which should have offered more than the lacklustre performance they produced.

Having failed to manage a shot on target in a drab first half, they did have one golden chance to take all three points late on when Pulisic got in behind the defence but he was denied by Sa at close range.

Wolves, the lowest scorers in the Premier League at home, struggled to trouble Mendy but the result was more damaging for Chelsea, who have now won just one of their past four league games.

Player of the match Rúben Neves Rúben Neves with an average of 8.06 Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 8.06 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 6.97 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 6.93 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 6.86 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 6.79 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 6.76 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 6.70 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 6.64 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 6.64 Squad number 2 Player name Hoever Average rating 6.61 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 6.60 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.54 Squad number 5 Player name Marçal Average rating 6.53 Chelsea Avg Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 5.83 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 5.49 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 5.37 Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 5.26 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 5.20 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 5.02 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 4.76 Squad number 14 Player name Chalobah Average rating 4.71 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 4.68 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 4.68 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 4.66 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 4.54 Squad number 17 Player name Saúl Average rating 4.12

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 3-5-2 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 27 Saïss 2 Hoever 32 Dendoncker 8 Neves 28 João Moutinho 5 Marçal 9 Jiménez 10 Podence 1 Malheiro de Sá

23 Kilman

16 Coady

27 Saïss

2 Hoever

32 Dendoncker

8 Neves

28 João Moutinho

5 Marçal

9 Jiménez Substituted for Machado Trincão at 89' minutes

10 Podence Substituted for Traoré at 79' minutes Substitutes 6 Cavaco Jordão

11 Machado Trincão

13 Moulden

21 Ruddy

22 Nélson Semedo

37 Traoré

39 Cundle

64 Bueno Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Mendy 28 Azpilicueta 6 Thiago Silva 2 Rüdiger 24 James 7 Kanté 14 Chalobah 3 Alonso 19 Mount 22 Ziyech 10 Pulisic 16 Mendy

28 Azpilicueta

6 Thiago Silva

2 Rüdiger Booked at 33mins

24 James

7 Kanté

14 Chalobah Booked at 30mins Substituted for Saúl at 45' minutes

3 Alonso

19 Mount

22 Ziyech Substituted for Kovacic at 65' minutes

10 Pulisic Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

8 Kovacic

13 Bettinelli

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

31 Sarr Referee: David Coote Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 0. Post update Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Raúl Jiménez. Post update Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever. Post update Hand ball by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Daniel Podence. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by José Sá. Post update Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Alonso. Post update Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount. Post update Offside, Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic tries a through ball, but Mason Mount is caught offside. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker. Post update Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Conor Coady. Post update Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Ki-Jana Hoever is caught offside. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Conor Coady. Post update Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward