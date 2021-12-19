Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 0.
Covid-19-hit Chelsea slipped further behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race as they were held to a goalless draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The visitors had a request for the fixture to be postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak rejected on Sunday morning - with manager Thomas Tuchel saying they were "a bit angry" with the decision.
Consequently, the Blues named just four outfield players on the bench at Molineux. The first XI was still strong enough to be competitive but they struggled to create as they were held to a second successive draw.
Daniel Podence had an early goal ruled out for offside as Wolves enjoyed the better of the opening period but in foggy conditions chances were few and far between.
Leander Dendoncker's header just before half-time was comfortably saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, while Wolves counterpart Jose Sa did well to deny Christian Pulisic from close range late on.
The result, coupled with a 4-0 win for Manchester City against Newcastle on Sunday, means Chelsea are six points adrift of Pep Guardiola's side.
Wolves, meanwhile, remain eighth but move level on 25 points with seventh-placed Tottenham.
- Follow all of Sunday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best Wolves content
- Visit our Chelsea page
Chelsea lacklustre amid Covid-19 issues
Chelsea boss Tuchel had argued pre-match that this game should not have gone ahead - and the quality of football on show would certainly have justified that decision - after revealing that his side were without several players because of positive Covid-19 tests.
Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and the injured Andreas Christensen were all absent from the squad, and Tuchel was unwilling to include under-23 players because they train in a separate bubble.
Six of the weekend's 10 Premier League fixtures had already been postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs so Tuchel arguably had good reason to feel aggrieved, especially as his side laboured to a result that does little to help their title ambitions.
While the coronavirus situation will not have helped, Tuchel was still able to name a decent side which should have offered more than the lacklustre performance they produced.
Having failed to manage a shot on target in a drab first half, they did have one golden chance to take all three points late on when Pulisic got in behind the defence but he was denied by Sa at close range.
Wolves, the lowest scorers in the Premier League at home, struggled to trouble Mendy but the result was more damaging for Chelsea, who have now won just one of their past four league games.
Player of the match
Rúben NevesRúben Neves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number11Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number2Player nameHoeverAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number5Player nameMarçalAverage rating
6.53
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.20
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
4.12
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23Kilman
- 16Coady
- 27Saïss
- 2Hoever
- 32Dendoncker
- 8Neves
- 28João Moutinho
- 5Marçal
- 9JiménezSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 89'minutes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forTraoréat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Cavaco Jordão
- 11Machado Trincão
- 13Moulden
- 21Ruddy
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 37Traoré
- 39Cundle
- 64Bueno
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 28Azpilicueta
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2RüdigerBooked at 33mins
- 24James
- 7Kanté
- 14ChalobahBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSaúlat 45'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 19Mount
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forKovacicat 65'minutes
- 10Pulisic
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 8Kovacic
- 13Bettinelli
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 31Sarr
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Chelsea 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Raúl Jiménez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.
Post update
Hand ball by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Daniel Podence.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by José Sá.
Post update
Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
Post update
Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic tries a through ball, but Mason Mount is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marçal (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Ki-Jana Hoever is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Wolves were a good side under Nuno - and they're still a good side now.
Molineux is not an easy place to go - and never has been.
Hard luck, Chelsea - but well done Wolves!
The team today included 9 who played at Anfield in August.
The other 2 (Ziyech and Pulisic) cost a combined £90million plus.
Possession but no cutting edge
All passers but no one to take a long range strike apart from rudiger