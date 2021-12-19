Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane scored his first home Premier League goal of the season

Liverpool lost ground in the Premier League title race in a pulsating draw at Tottenham that was packed with incident and saw Andrew Robertson sent off for the visitors.

Manchester City's 4-0 victory at Newcastle earlier meant Liverpool could not top the league at Christmas for the first time in four years, with Jurgen Klopp's side now three points adrift.

Harry Kane ended his Premier League goal drought when he found the bottom corner from Tanguy Ndombele's pass but Spurs wasted a number of opportunities to double their lead.

Diogo Jota made the hosts pay on 35 minutes by heading in a cross from Robertson, who had missed a golden chance of his own in the opening 70 seconds.

Robertson then headed the Reds in front in the second half only for Son Heung-min to level after a mistake by Alisson four minutes later in an open and frenetic game.

The Liverpool full-back was then sent off for a reckless hack on Emerson Royal, a decision given after Paul Tierney reviewed the decision on the pitch-side monitor.

The draw extends Antonio Conte's unbeaten league start at Tottenham to five games, though his side stay seventh with games in hand on those above them.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 5.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 5.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 6.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Ndombele Average rating 5.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Winks Average rating 6.01 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Alli Average rating 6.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 6.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 6.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 5.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Skipp Average rating 5.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liverpool Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 6.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 4.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 6.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 6.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Keïta Average rating 5.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 80 Player name Morton Average rating 5.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 6.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 6.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 6.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 5.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Gomez Average rating 5.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 5-3-2 1 Lloris 12 Leite de Souza Junior 6 D Sánchez 15 Dier 33 Davies 19 R Sessegnon 28 Ndombele 8 Winks 20 Alli 10 Kane 7 Son Heung-Min 1 Lloris

12 Leite de Souza Junior Booked at 28mins

6 D Sánchez

15 Dier

33 Davies Booked at 58mins

19 R Sessegnon Substituted for Reguilón at 86' minutes

28 Ndombele Substituted for Skipp at 64' minutes

8 Winks Booked at 47mins

20 Alli Substituted for Lucas Moura at 81' minutes

10 Kane Booked at 20mins

7 Son Heung-Min Substitutes 2 Doherty

3 Reguilón

14 Rodon

18 Lo Celso

23 Bergwijn

25 Tanganga

27 Lucas Moura

29 Skipp

40 Austin Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 5 Konaté 26 Robertson 8 Keïta 80 Morton 7 Milner 11 Salah 20 Jota 10 Mané 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip

5 Konaté Booked at 85mins

26 Robertson Booked at 77mins

8 Keïta Booked at 84mins

80 Morton Booked at 23mins Substituted for Firmino at 60' minutes

7 Milner

11 Salah

20 Jota Substituted for Gomez at 90+2' minutes

10 Mané Substituted for Tsimikas at 82' minutes Booked at 90mins Substitutes 9 Firmino

12 Gomez

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

18 Minamino

21 Tsimikas

49 Gordon

62 Kelleher

76 N Williams

78 Quansah Referee: Paul Tierney Attendance: 45,421 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Liverpool 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Liverpool 2. Post update Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Winks. Booking Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card. Post update Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Joseph Gomez replaces Diogo Jota. Post update Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool). Post update Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Sergio Reguilón replaces Ryan Sessegnon. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté. Booking Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Booking Naby Keïta (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card. Post update Naby Keïta (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur). Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Sadio Mané. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dele Alli. Post update Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool). Post update Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing. Dismissal Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the red card. Post update VAR Decision: Card upgraded Andrew Robertson (Liverpool). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward