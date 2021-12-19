Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2LiverpoolLiverpool2

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool: Reds lose ground in title race

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments252

Harry Kane scored his first home Premier League goal of the season
Harry Kane scored his first home Premier League goal of the season

Liverpool lost ground in the Premier League title race in a pulsating draw at Tottenham that was packed with incident and saw Andrew Robertson sent off for the visitors.

Manchester City's 4-0 victory at Newcastle earlier meant Liverpool could not top the league at Christmas for the first time in four years, with Jurgen Klopp's side now three points adrift.

Harry Kane ended his Premier League goal drought when he found the bottom corner from Tanguy Ndombele's pass but Spurs wasted a number of opportunities to double their lead.

Diogo Jota made the hosts pay on 35 minutes by heading in a cross from Robertson, who had missed a golden chance of his own in the opening 70 seconds.

Robertson then headed the Reds in front in the second half only for Son Heung-min to level after a mistake by Alisson four minutes later in an open and frenetic game.

The Liverpool full-back was then sent off for a reckless hack on Emerson Royal, a decision given after Paul Tierney reviewed the decision on the pitch-side monitor.

The draw extends Antonio Conte's unbeaten league start at Tottenham to five games, though his side stay seventh with games in hand on those above them.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 12Leite de Souza JuniorBooked at 28mins
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33DaviesBooked at 58mins
  • 19R SessegnonSubstituted forReguilónat 86'minutes
  • 28NdombeleSubstituted forSkippat 64'minutes
  • 8WinksBooked at 47mins
  • 20AlliSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 81'minutes
  • 10KaneBooked at 20mins
  • 7Son Heung-Min

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 3Reguilón
  • 14Rodon
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Skipp
  • 40Austin

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 5KonatéBooked at 85mins
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 77mins
  • 8KeïtaBooked at 84mins
  • 80MortonBooked at 23minsSubstituted forFirminoat 60'minutes
  • 7Milner
  • 11Salah
  • 20JotaSubstituted forGomezat 90+2'minutes
  • 10ManéSubstituted forTsimikasat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 9Firmino
  • 12Gomez
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 49Gordon
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams
  • 78Quansah
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
45,421

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Liverpool 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Liverpool 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Winks.

  4. Booking

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Joseph Gomez replaces Diogo Jota.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Sergio Reguilón replaces Ryan Sessegnon.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

  11. Booking

    Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Booking

    Naby Keïta (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Naby Keïta (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Sadio Mané.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dele Alli.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).

  18. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Dismissal

    Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the red card.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).

Comments

Join the conversation

277 comments

  • Comment posted by Alexandre LackOfThreat, today at 18:28

    Can't be the best league in the world with the worst refereeing in the world

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 18:32

      Dad replied:
      Spurs deserved a point if not all three
      🤭

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 18:26

    If that was a red for Robertson (and it was), how on earth was it not also one for Kane in the first half? Off the ground, out of control, studs facing up and over the ball. VAR once again showing its appalling inconsistency.

    • Reply posted by andyw, today at 18:29

      andyw replied:
      Both yellow for me, but then I don't make the decisions. Consistency again one of the biggest issues with VAR. Great game though!

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 18:28

    Didn’t think we got hometown refereeing these days but Paul Tierney certainly proved me wrong.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:27

    VAR??? why was Kane still on the pitch?
    pathetic, from Leeds fan.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:34

      Raedwulf replied:
      I'm sure both sets of fans will moan "We should have had..." but the shocker for me is the sending off of Robertson. I don't have an opinion on whether it was / wasn't, but why was the Kane challenge in the 1st half not deemed worthy of a check?

      Again, I've no opinion on red or yellow, but either both or neither should have been checked. It's that inconsistency that drives many fans nuts...

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 18:29

    Great game of football overshadowed by horrendous officiating...AGAIN

    • Reply posted by KingKlopp, today at 18:34

      KingKlopp replied:
      You cannot get sent off if you're England captain the same way you receive knighthoods if you survive plane crashes if you play for Man United.

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 18:29

    Wow, Liverpool didn’t do themselves any favours but what was going on with Krusty the Clown as ref & Ant & Dec on VAR duties.

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 18:28

    Daylight robbery, anyone else other than golden boy 'Arry gets sent off🐔

    • Reply posted by bedhed, today at 18:34

      bedhed replied:
      Cry your heart out gooner

  • Comment posted by dr_wynn, today at 18:29

    In the end it’s an Alisson error that drew Spurs level, but he kept Liverpool in it in the first half. It could easily have been a Jota pen and a Kane red though too. A really entertaining game.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 18:31

      Paul replied:
      Couldn't agree more

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:27

    So Robertson gets sent off but the English media darling Kane only gets yellow for a MUCH worse challenge and its not even looked at by the ref. The inconsistency of VAR is a joke.

    • Reply posted by anti rags, today at 18:31

      anti rags replied:
      Varpool Handball second goal and never our faulters off again