Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Liverpool 2.
Liverpool lost ground in the Premier League title race in a pulsating draw at Tottenham that was packed with incident and saw Andrew Robertson sent off for the visitors.
Manchester City's 4-0 victory at Newcastle earlier meant Liverpool could not top the league at Christmas for the first time in four years, with Jurgen Klopp's side now three points adrift.
Harry Kane ended his Premier League goal drought when he found the bottom corner from Tanguy Ndombele's pass but Spurs wasted a number of opportunities to double their lead.
Diogo Jota made the hosts pay on 35 minutes by heading in a cross from Robertson, who had missed a golden chance of his own in the opening 70 seconds.
Robertson then headed the Reds in front in the second half only for Son Heung-min to level after a mistake by Alisson four minutes later in an open and frenetic game.
The Liverpool full-back was then sent off for a reckless hack on Emerson Royal, a decision given after Paul Tierney reviewed the decision on the pitch-side monitor.
The draw extends Antonio Conte's unbeaten league start at Tottenham to five games, though his side stay seventh with games in hand on those above them.
More to follow.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number28Player nameNdombeleAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number8Player nameWinksAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number20Player nameAlliAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
6.99
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number29Player nameSkippAverage rating
5.89
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number80Player nameMortonAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
6.35
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number12Player nameGomezAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
5.48
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Lloris
- 12Leite de Souza JuniorBooked at 28mins
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33DaviesBooked at 58mins
- 19R SessegnonSubstituted forReguilónat 86'minutes
- 28NdombeleSubstituted forSkippat 64'minutes
- 8WinksBooked at 47mins
- 20AlliSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 81'minutes
- 10KaneBooked at 20mins
- 7Son Heung-Min
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 3Reguilón
- 14Rodon
- 18Lo Celso
- 23Bergwijn
- 25Tanganga
- 27Lucas Moura
- 29Skipp
- 40Austin
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 5KonatéBooked at 85mins
- 26RobertsonBooked at 77mins
- 8KeïtaBooked at 84mins
- 80MortonBooked at 23minsSubstituted forFirminoat 60'minutes
- 7Milner
- 11Salah
- 20JotaSubstituted forGomezat 90+2'minutes
- 10ManéSubstituted forTsimikasat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 9Firmino
- 12Gomez
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 49Gordon
- 62Kelleher
- 76N Williams
- 78Quansah
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 45,421
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Liverpool 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Winks.
Booking
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joseph Gomez replaces Diogo Jota.
Post update
Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
Post update
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Sergio Reguilón replaces Ryan Sessegnon.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
Booking
Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Naby Keïta (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Naby Keïta (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Sadio Mané.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dele Alli.
Post update
Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the red card.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
