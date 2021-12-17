Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte suffered his first Premier League defeat at the hands of Liverpool while in charge of Chelsea in 2016

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur could have as many as six players unavailable to face Liverpool on Sunday due to cases of Covid-19.

Emerson, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura are among those likely to be ruled out but Sergio Reguilon is back in contention following injury.

Liverpool are set to be missing Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho because of positive coronavirus tests.

The club has yet to confirm if any other players have been affected.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham have had two weeks without a game because of Covid but they have been able to train for most of that time.

Knowing what Antonio Conte is like, I just think he will have Spurs well drilled and lying in wait for Liverpool, and the time they have had to prepare for it makes me think they can get something out of the game.

Liverpool haven't won in London yet this season after drawing with Brentford and losing to West Ham, and I think they might have to wait until they play Chelsea at the start of 2022 to try to put that right.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost their past seven games against Liverpool in all competitions, while their only triumph in 19 meetings came at home in 2017.

Liverpool are currently on a club record run of three successive league victories at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs can win four successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2020, and four in a row at home for the first time since the final four matches of the 2019-20 season.

There haven't been any draws in the past 18 league fixtures at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has won once in four Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2, L1). His first defeat in the competition was at home with Chelsea in 2016.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won eight successive games in all competitions by an aggregate score of 21-3.

The Reds have set a club record of scoring in 32 consecutive league and cup matches.

They are also on a club record run of scoring in 26 successive away fixtures in all competitions.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 34 Premier League games in the month of December - the longest unbeaten run of any side in a specific month.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 24 Premier League goals this season, scoring 15 and assisting nine. Only Alan Shearer, with 16 goals and nine assists in 1994, has recorded more goal involvements before Christmas.

Salah has equalled Jamie Vardy's record of scoring or setting up a goal in 15 successive Premier League appearances.

Diogo Jota has already equalled his season's best Premier League goals tally of nine.

Divock Origi has scored five goals in his last six away games for Liverpool in all competitions, one more than in his previous 40 appearances.

