Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harvey Barnes' opener dampened the atmosphere inside Goodison Park during the first half

Richarlison scored a stoppage-time goal against Leicester to earn Everton a precious point in their bid to stave off relegation.

Frank Lampard's side were staring defeat in the face and the prospect of slipping into the Premier League's bottom three should Burnley beat Southampton on Thursday.

But after a nightmare start to the game when James Maddison's cross was turned in by Harvey Barnes, they turned the game in their favour in the second half with substitutes Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon playing a key role.

After Richarlison wasted several good chances, it looked as if Brendan Rodgers would earn his first win at Goodison Park.

But the Brazilian turned in a scuffed shot after 92 minutes to send the home supporters wild in delight for a point that was richly deserved for the team's improvement if not for their quality.

His eighth goal of the season did not look like it was coming but when it did, rarely can it have been so vital given that Everton face Liverpool and Chelsea in their next two games.

The point lifted the hosts four points clear of Burnley with seven games of the season remaining.

For Leicester, who were content to sit on their one-goal advantage rather than search keenly for a second, it was a wasted opportunity with Maddison also squandering three good chances as Everton gambled for an equaliser.

The Foxes have already reached a Europa Conference League semi-final this season, but they now sit 11 points behind seventh-placed West Ham, who have played two more games.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Everton Everton Everton

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 4.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 4.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Mina Average rating 4.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 4.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 4.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 4.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Delph Average rating 4.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 4.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 4.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 5.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 36 Player name Alli Average rating 5.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leicester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Fofana Average rating 6.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 6.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 6.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 6.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 6.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 7.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 7.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 6.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Lookman Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 4-3-3 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 13 Mina 22 Godfrey 19 Mykolenko 6 Allan 8 Delph 17 Iwobi 24 Gordon 7 Richarlison 11 Gray 1 Pickford

23 Coleman

13 Mina Booked at 80mins

22 Godfrey

19 Mykolenko

6 Allan Substituted for Alli at 58' minutes Booked at 86mins

8 Delph

17 Iwobi

24 Gordon

7 Richarlison Booked at 75mins

11 Gray Substituted for Rondón at 66' minutes Substitutes 2 Kenny

4 Holgate

5 Keane

15 Begovic

16 Doucouré

21 André Gomes

30 van de Beek

33 Rondón

36 Alli Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Schmeichel 21 Ricardo Pereira 3 Fofana 6 Evans 27 Castagne 24 Mendy 8 Tielemans 10 Maddison 22 Dewsbury-Hall 7 Barnes 14 Iheanacho 1 Schmeichel

21 Ricardo Pereira

3 Fofana

6 Evans

27 Castagne

24 Mendy Substituted for Amartey at 84' minutes

8 Tielemans

10 Maddison

22 Dewsbury-Hall

7 Barnes Substituted for Lookman at 67' minutes

14 Iheanacho Substituted for Daka at 77' minutes Booked at 90mins Substitutes 2 Justin

4 Söyüncü

11 Albrighton

12 Ward

17 Pérez

18 Amartey

20 Choudhury

29 Daka

37 Lookman Referee: David Coote Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 1, Leicester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 1, Leicester City 1. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira. Booking Patson Daka (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City). Post update Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. goal Goal! Goal! Everton 1, Leicester City 1. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Salomón Rondón. Post update Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City). Post update Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City). Post update Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira. Booking Dele Alli (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Dele Alli (Everton). Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Fabian Delph. Post update Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patson Daka. Post update Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward