Match ends, Everton 1, Leicester City 1.
Richarlison scored a stoppage-time goal against Leicester to earn Everton a precious point in their bid to stave off relegation.
Frank Lampard's side were staring defeat in the face and the prospect of slipping into the Premier League's bottom three should Burnley beat Southampton on Thursday.
But after a nightmare start to the game when James Maddison's cross was turned in by Harvey Barnes, they turned the game in their favour in the second half with substitutes Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon playing a key role.
After Richarlison wasted several good chances, it looked as if Brendan Rodgers would earn his first win at Goodison Park.
But the Brazilian turned in a scuffed shot after 92 minutes to send the home supporters wild in delight for a point that was richly deserved for the team's improvement if not for their quality.
His eighth goal of the season did not look like it was coming but when it did, rarely can it have been so vital given that Everton face Liverpool and Chelsea in their next two games.
The point lifted the hosts four points clear of Burnley with seven games of the season remaining.
For Leicester, who were content to sit on their one-goal advantage rather than search keenly for a second, it was a wasted opportunity with Maddison also squandering three good chances as Everton gambled for an equaliser.
The Foxes have already reached a Europa Conference League semi-final this season, but they now sit 11 points behind seventh-placed West Ham, who have played two more games.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number8Player nameDelphAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
4.86
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number36Player nameAlliAverage rating
5.21
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number3Player nameFofanaAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
6.63
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
6.48
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 13MinaBooked at 80mins
- 22Godfrey
- 19Mykolenko
- 6AllanSubstituted forAlliat 58'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 8Delph
- 17Iwobi
- 24Gordon
- 7RicharlisonBooked at 75mins
- 11GraySubstituted forRondónat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 15Begovic
- 16Doucouré
- 21André Gomes
- 30van de Beek
- 33Rondón
- 36Alli
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 3Fofana
- 6Evans
- 27Castagne
- 24MendySubstituted forAmarteyat 84'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 10Maddison
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 7BarnesSubstituted forLookmanat 67'minutes
- 14IheanachoSubstituted forDakaat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Justin
- 4Söyüncü
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 20Choudhury
- 29Daka
- 37Lookman
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Leicester City 1.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
Booking
Patson Daka (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).
Post update
Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1, Leicester City 1. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
Post update
Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).
Post update
Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Post update
Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
Booking
Dele Alli (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Fabian Delph.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).
- Follow Everton v Leicester and the rest of Wednesday's Premier League action
- Visit our Everton page
- Go straight to all the best Leicester City content
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Woops. 34
Fancy Burnley to beat Soton tomorrow to really pile on the pressure …
Dead weight at the back and in the middle.. Richarlison making some efforts for once, may stay up.......just.
He only cost us £50 million and we think he’s f……ing brilliant
Richarlison
We love you Richy boy
The dream is still on 😂
That was a joke btw
We keep playing without a striker. Richarlison scores most of his goals when he has a striker to play around. He rarely scores when he is on his own up front.
Rondon is not great but will take the pressure and hopefully allow others the space to be more effective.
This is getting beyond a joke.