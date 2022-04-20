Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton1LeicesterLeicester City1

Everton 1-1 Leicester City: Richarlison scores late to earn hosts precious point

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments40

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes' opener dampened the atmosphere inside Goodison Park during the first half

Richarlison scored a stoppage-time goal against Leicester to earn Everton a precious point in their bid to stave off relegation.

Frank Lampard's side were staring defeat in the face and the prospect of slipping into the Premier League's bottom three should Burnley beat Southampton on Thursday.

But after a nightmare start to the game when James Maddison's cross was turned in by Harvey Barnes, they turned the game in their favour in the second half with substitutes Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon playing a key role.

After Richarlison wasted several good chances, it looked as if Brendan Rodgers would earn his first win at Goodison Park.

But the Brazilian turned in a scuffed shot after 92 minutes to send the home supporters wild in delight for a point that was richly deserved for the team's improvement if not for their quality.

His eighth goal of the season did not look like it was coming but when it did, rarely can it have been so vital given that Everton face Liverpool and Chelsea in their next two games.

The point lifted the hosts four points clear of Burnley with seven games of the season remaining.

For Leicester, who were content to sit on their one-goal advantage rather than search keenly for a second, it was a wasted opportunity with Maddison also squandering three good chances as Everton gambled for an equaliser.

The Foxes have already reached a Europa Conference League semi-final this season, but they now sit 11 points behind seventh-placed West Ham, who have played two more games.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 13MinaBooked at 80mins
  • 22Godfrey
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 6AllanSubstituted forAlliat 58'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 8Delph
  • 17Iwobi
  • 24Gordon
  • 7RicharlisonBooked at 75mins
  • 11GraySubstituted forRondónat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 15Begovic
  • 16Doucouré
  • 21André Gomes
  • 30van de Beek
  • 33Rondón
  • 36Alli

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 3Fofana
  • 6Evans
  • 27Castagne
  • 24MendySubstituted forAmarteyat 84'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 10Maddison
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forLookmanat 67'minutes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forDakaat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Choudhury
  • 29Daka
  • 37Lookman
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.

  4. Booking

    Patson Daka (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 1, Leicester City 1. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).

  9. Post update

    Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitalii Mykolenko with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  12. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Gordon with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.

  15. Booking

    Dele Alli (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Fabian Delph.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patson Daka.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).

  • Comment posted by truckered1959, today at 22:00

    For F*cks sake not again. ! !

  • Comment posted by undercover10, today at 22:00

    C’mon Everton, do the world a favour on Sunday 👍

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 22:00

    Can’t believe 33 people bother to comment on this HYS

    Woops. 34

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 22:00

    Fair result in the end. Obviously, Everton needed this point more than Leicester needed the three points. But Leicester front should be doing a better job in the last 3rd, now they can count on an improved backline. Maybe, finding and releasing who ever is their point man in a game might yield more goals. And guarantee them a better result than they got against New Castle and Everton.

  • Comment posted by Epsom goal, today at 21:59

    Leicester did a wonderful work to get Everton to tie the game. They play the game as they were up at least 5 or 6 goals ahead ! Itr looks like Brendan Rodgers has not clue of what to do ! Never seen him so lost.

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 21:58

    If DCL doesn’t play EFC very rarely win …Delph is a joke of a player amongst others and we have a very inexperienced coach … we are awful I just we are lucky enough to stay up …
    Fancy Burnley to beat Soton tomorrow to really pile on the pressure …

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 21:57

    Burnley have the incentive now.

  • Comment posted by PsychoPat, today at 21:57

    Either Rodgers goes or I gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by vulnerable , today at 21:57

    Put radio on for final 20mins, not an easy listen phew! (Posted by Everton fan)

  • Comment posted by Dooby Quack Quack, today at 21:57

    Another poor one, and Lady Luck smiled once again.
    Dead weight at the back and in the middle.. Richarlison making some efforts for once, may stay up.......just.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:56

    I support Liverpool but I'm hoping Everton stay up. Of course I hope we batter them on Sunday but also hope they get enough points overall to stay up 🤣

    • Reply posted by vulnerable , today at 22:00

      vulnerable replied:
      Because if they went down and you lost the title next season by at least 4pts, then how would you feel 😁

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 21:56

    He’s Brazilian
    He only cost us £50 million and we think he’s f……ing brilliant
    Richarlison
    We love you Richy boy

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 21:56

    Everton might still go down.

    The dream is still on 😂

  • Comment posted by kew, today at 21:55

    Rogers not a clue, keeps playing Evans and inheacho. Think we've given up on the league and concentrating on winning in Europe.
    That was a joke btw

  • Comment posted by Fedup, today at 21:55

    Burnley are going to win 5 of their last 7 games against opposition who have nothing to play for including 2 versus Gerrard's Villa who I doubt will put up a fight for obvious reasons. Hope DCL enjoyed his latest day off. Everton are doomed.

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 21:54

    Massive game for Burnley tomorrow , still looks precarious for Everton but guess it’s a welcome point in the end , ricarlinson may be the bit of quality to save them

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 21:54

    I’m glad we got a point but I don’t think it will be enough. We needed to win that game. The next fixtures are brutal.
    We keep playing without a striker. Richarlison scores most of his goals when he has a striker to play around. He rarely scores when he is on his own up front.
    Rondon is not great but will take the pressure and hopefully allow others the space to be more effective.

  • Comment posted by wqdhwa3f, today at 21:54

    Is a point enough for Everton tonight?

  • Comment posted by blue boy, today at 21:54

    Would you Adam@Eve it. Jeez, not again. Beginning to get s nose bleed now after 90 mins. Still, on plus side a point away from home, bitter sweet but hey ho.

  • Comment posted by Dannyboy, today at 21:54

    Conceding yet again in injury time...

    This is getting beyond a joke.

Wednesday 20th April 2022