Everton v Leicester City

TEAM NEWS

Everton will assess the fitness of Yerry Mina and Donny van de Beek, who have been nursing thigh injuries.

The Toffees remain without Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson, all of whom are long-term absentees.

James Maddison is likely to come back into Leicester's starting line-up after beginning on the bench at Newcastle on Sunday.

Wesley Fofana is also set to return to the team after being rested at the weekend.

Jamie Vardy, Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi are unavailable through injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's only clean sheet in 15 Premier League home games against Leicester came back in 1999. However, the hosts have lost just two of those matches (W5, D8).

The Toffees are unbeaten in the past four meetings in all competitions.

Everton

Everton have won three of their five home league matches under Frank Lampard, just one fewer than they managed in their 10 other top-flight games at Goodison Park this season.

The Toffees have won consecutive home league fixtures for the first time since September.

They have lost 18 of the last 21 top-flight matches in which they have conceded at least once (W1, D2).

Anthony Gordon has been directly involved in five of Everton's past seven home league goals, scoring four and providing an assist.

Richarlison has scored in four of his last six Premier League games against Leicester.

Leicester City

The Foxes have lost six of their last eight Premier League away games (W1, D1).

Leicester's solitary clean sheet in 22 away league fixtures came in a 2-0 win at Burnley on 1 March.

Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded a league-high 22 goals from set-piece situations this season.

They have lost 13 league games this season, equalling their final tally in each of the previous two campaigns.

James Maddison has scored eight goals and provided five assists in the Premier League this season, matching his total goal involvement from 2020-21.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in four goals in his last four appearances against Everton in all competitions, scoring two and assisting two.

