The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City WomenPReading WomenReading WomenP
Match postponed - Other

Manchester City v Reading WSL game postponed because of Covid-19

Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City women
Both of Manchester City's scheduled games this week have been postponed because of Covid-19 cases

Manchester City's home game against Reading in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases among the club's squad.

A City statement said the decision had been taken by the Football Association "in line with the decision earlier this week to postpone the club's Continental League Cup match".

City had been due to face Leicester in the League Cup on Wednesday.

In the Premier League, five of this weekend's games have been postponed.

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss the escalating crisis around Covid-19, with some managers calling for the programme to be halted to enable a reset.

Live Text

  1. Post update

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th December 2021

  • Man City WomenManchester City WomenPReading WomenReading WomenP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Man Utd WomenManchester United Women12:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women12:15West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
  • Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women14:00B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women
  • Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women14:00Everton WomenEverton Women
  • Arsenal WomenArsenal Women18:45Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women9522117417
4Brighton Women9504129315
5Man Utd Women94321413115
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women9315617-1110
11B'ham City Women9018424-201
12Leicester City Women9009323-200
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories