Women's Football

Women's Super League leaders Arsenal's home match with Brighton on Sunday has been postponed because of ongoing Covid-19 issues.

The Football Association made the call as concerns continue to grow over the spread of the Omicron variant.

Manchester City v Reading and Chelsea v West Ham had already been called off. It means the teams will start their winter break earlier than planned.

A new date for the match will be found in the new year.

Arsenal are four points clear of Chelsea after nine games, while Brighton are fourth, two points adrift of Tottenham.