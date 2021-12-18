The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenPBrighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion WomenP
Match postponed - Other

Arsenal vs Brighton: WSL match postponed amid growing Covid-19 fears

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Live Text

  1. Post update

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Women's Super League leaders Arsenal's home match with Brighton on Sunday has been postponed because of ongoing Covid-19 issues.

The Football Association made the call as concerns continue to grow over the spread of the Omicron variant.

Manchester City v Reading and Chelsea v West Ham had already been called off. It means the teams will start their winter break earlier than planned.

A new date for the match will be found in the new year.

Arsenal are four points clear of Chelsea after nine games, while Brighton are fourth, two points adrift of Tottenham.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women9522117417
4Brighton Women9504129315
5Man Utd Women94321413115
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women9324915-611
10Aston Villa Women9315617-1110
11B'ham City Women9018424-201
12Leicester City Women9009323-200
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories