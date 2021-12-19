The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women5Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Manchester United Women 5-0 Aston Villa Women: United move to third with thumping win

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lucy Staniforth
Manchester United had not won at home in the WSL since 3 September

Manchester United moved up to third in the Women's Super League with a thumping win over a disappointing Aston Villa side.

Ella Toone swept in an early opener for Marc Skinner's team who controlled proceedings from start to finish.

Captain Katie Zelem doubled their lead with a penalty and Lucy Staniforth curled in a superb third.

Martha Thomas nodded in a fourth before Toone rounded off the scoring with her second of the game.

United have now won their last three matches in all competitions and leapfrog above Tottenham who are in action later on Sunday.

However, Villa are on a dismal run with this heavy defeat - their sixth loss in seven league matches - leaving them 10th in the table.

The only crumb of comfort for Villa boss Carla Ward is that her team currently have a significant points cushion above bottom club Leicester and city rivals Birmingham, who also meet on Sunday.

Leaders Arsenal's game against Brighton, Chelsea's fixture with West Ham and Manchester City's meeting with Reading were all postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 20SmithSubstituted forThomasat 65'minutes
  • 5Mannion
  • 21TurnerSubstituted forThorisdottirat 65'minutes
  • 11Galton
  • 10Zelem
  • 12LaddBooked at 90mins
  • 37StaniforthSubstituted forHansonat 59'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 8RisaSubstituted forFusoat 77'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 32Baggaley
  • 40Murphy

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1HamptonSubstituted forRogersat 64'minutes
  • 2MaylingBooked at 81mins
  • 5N'Dow
  • 3Sargeant
  • 33Pacheco
  • 31LittlejohnBooked at 52minsSubstituted forArthurat 57'minutes
  • 4Allen
  • 10Petzelberger
  • 9GielnikSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 80'minutes
  • 11Boye-HlorkahBooked at 87mins
  • 7Lehmann

Substitutes

  • 6Asante
  • 8Arthur
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 18Gregory
  • 20Davison
  • 22Hayles
  • 23Rogers
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
1,001

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 5, Aston Villa Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 5, Aston Villa Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martha Thomas.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Booking

    Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).

  9. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women).

  11. Post update

    Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Leah Galton (Manchester United Women).

  17. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Arthur with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).

  20. Post update

    Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Brighton Women9504129315
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11Leicester City Women10109423-193
12B'ham City Women10019425-211
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories