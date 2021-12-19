Match ends, Manchester United Women 5, Aston Villa Women 0.
Manchester United moved up to third in the Women's Super League with a thumping win over a disappointing Aston Villa side.
Ella Toone swept in an early opener for Marc Skinner's team who controlled proceedings from start to finish.
Captain Katie Zelem doubled their lead with a penalty and Lucy Staniforth curled in a superb third.
Martha Thomas nodded in a fourth before Toone rounded off the scoring with her second of the game.
United have now won their last three matches in all competitions and leapfrog above Tottenham who are in action later on Sunday.
However, Villa are on a dismal run with this heavy defeat - their sixth loss in seven league matches - leaving them 10th in the table.
The only crumb of comfort for Villa boss Carla Ward is that her team currently have a significant points cushion above bottom club Leicester and city rivals Birmingham, who also meet on Sunday.
Leaders Arsenal's game against Brighton, Chelsea's fixture with West Ham and Manchester City's meeting with Reading were all postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 20SmithSubstituted forThomasat 65'minutes
- 5Mannion
- 21TurnerSubstituted forThorisdottirat 65'minutes
- 11Galton
- 10Zelem
- 12LaddBooked at 90mins
- 37StaniforthSubstituted forHansonat 59'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 8RisaSubstituted forFusoat 77'minutes
- 7Toone
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdottir
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 32Baggaley
- 40Murphy
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1HamptonSubstituted forRogersat 64'minutes
- 2MaylingBooked at 81mins
- 5N'Dow
- 3Sargeant
- 33Pacheco
- 31LittlejohnBooked at 52minsSubstituted forArthurat 57'minutes
- 4Allen
- 10Petzelberger
- 9GielnikSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 80'minutes
- 11Boye-HlorkahBooked at 87mins
- 7Lehmann
Substitutes
- 6Asante
- 8Arthur
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Gregory
- 20Davison
- 22Hayles
- 23Rogers
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 1,001
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 5, Aston Villa Women 0.
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ivana Fuso (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Maria Thorisdottir (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Leah Galton (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Arthur with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.