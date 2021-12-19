The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Everton WomenEverton Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-0 Everton Women: Spurs return to third with hard-fought win

Last updated on .From the section Football

Jessica Naz
Jessica Naz starred for Spurs and scored the only goal

Tottenham returned to third in the Women's Super League with a hard-fought victory over Everton at the Hive.

Jessica Naz's superb effort into the top-right corner proved the difference as Spurs moved within a point of second-placed Chelsea.

Rehanne Skinner's side had slipped to fourth after Manchester United's 5-0 win over Aston Villa earlier on Sunday.

Anna Anvegard hit the post for Everton, who saw England midfielder Izzy Christiansen limp off late on.

The result marks Spurs' first success against the Blues in the league.

Jean-Luc Vasseur's side had been looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run in the league.

However, aside from Sweden forward Anvegard's bustling run and shot, their only other chance of note saw Grace Clinton force home goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela into a fine first-half save.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 29NevilleBooked at 56mins
  • 12Percival
  • 21Clemaron
  • 4GreenSubstituted forUbogaguat 70'minutes
  • 7NazBooked at 14mins
  • 10Williams
  • 8ChoSubstituted forAddisonat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 9Tang
  • 14Addison
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Brosnan
  • 4Sevecke
  • 5Bjorn
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 17GrahamBooked at 43mins
  • 26ClintonSubstituted forBennisonat 63'minutes
  • 22GalliBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPattinsonat 82'minutes
  • 8ChristiansenSubstituted forMaierat 86'minutes
  • 19AnvegardSubstituted forMagillat 63'minutes
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1MacIver
  • 10Magill
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 28Bennison
  • 30Pattinson
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Everton Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Everton Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chioma Ubogagu (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Rachel Williams.

  4. Post update

    Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Hanna Bennison (Everton Women).

  8. Post update

    Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Maéva Clemaron tries a through ball, but Rachel Williams is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Leonie Maier replaces Izzy Christiansen.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angela Addison replaces Cho So-Hyun.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Poppy Pattinson replaces Aurora Galli.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Toni Duggan tries a through ball, but Nathalie Bjorn is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Molly Bartrip tries a through ball, but Ashleigh Neville is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Women).

  19. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Brighton Women9504129315
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11Leicester City Women10109523-183
12B'ham City Women10019426-221
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories