The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women2West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Women's Super League: Chelsea beat West Ham 2-0 to move up to second

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Erin Cuthbert scores for Chelsea against West Ham
Erin Cuthbert helped create the first goal before scoring the second

Goals from Bethany England and Erin Cuthbert sent Chelsea back to second in the Women's Super League table with victory against West Ham.

A shot from Cuthbert set substitute England up for the opener, with the striker poking home after Anna Leat spilled the initial effort.

Cuthbert then added a late second with a fine finish from outside the box.

West Ham failed to get a shot on target in response as their five-game unbeaten league run came to an end.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 21Charles
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 25Andersson
  • 5Ingle
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forEnglandat 45'minutes
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forCarterat 73'minutes
  • 23HarderSubstituted forSpenceat 83'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forAbdullinaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 19James
  • 24Spence
  • 27Abdullina

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Leat
  • 15ParkerBooked at 17mins
  • 22Fisk
  • 23CissokoBooked at 20mins
  • 2Wyne
  • 17FilisSubstituted forStringerat 70'minutes
  • 8Snerle
  • 10Svitková
  • 12Longhurst
  • 9Walker
  • 7Evans

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 5Flaherty
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Ryan Atkin
Attendance:
2,554

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home19
Away3
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women).

  4. Post update

    Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Fran Kirby.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bethany England (Chelsea Women).

  8. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Pernille Harder.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 2, West Ham United Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  12. Post update

    Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessica Carter replaces Jessie Fleming.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Melisa Filis.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Melisa Filis.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  20. Post update

    Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women98103032725
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Tottenham Women10622127520
4Man Utd Women105321913618
5Brighton Women9504129315
6Man City Women94141918113
7West Ham Women93421211113
8Reading Women94141112-113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women10316622-1610
11Leicester City Women10109523-183
12B'ham City Women10019426-221
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport