Erin Cuthbert helped create the first goal before scoring the second

Goals from Bethany England and Erin Cuthbert sent Chelsea back to second in the Women's Super League table with victory against West Ham.

A shot from Cuthbert set substitute England up for the opener, with the striker poking home after Anna Leat spilled the initial effort.

Cuthbert then added a late second with a fine finish from outside the box.

West Ham failed to get a shot on target in response as their five-game unbeaten league run came to an end.

