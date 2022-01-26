Match ends, Chelsea Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.
Goals from Bethany England and Erin Cuthbert sent Chelsea back to second in the Women's Super League table with victory against West Ham.
A shot from Cuthbert set substitute England up for the opener, with the striker poking home after Anna Leat spilled the initial effort.
Cuthbert then added a late second with a fine finish from outside the box.
West Ham failed to get a shot on target in response as their five-game unbeaten league run came to an end.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 21Charles
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 22Cuthbert
- 25Andersson
- 5Ingle
- 11ReitenSubstituted forEnglandat 45'minutes
- 17FlemingSubstituted forCarterat 73'minutes
- 23HarderSubstituted forSpenceat 83'minutes
- 14KirbySubstituted forAbdullinaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 19James
- 24Spence
- 27Abdullina
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Leat
- 15ParkerBooked at 17mins
- 22Fisk
- 23CissokoBooked at 20mins
- 2Wyne
- 17FilisSubstituted forStringerat 70'minutes
- 8Snerle
- 10Svitková
- 12Longhurst
- 9Walker
- 7Evans
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 5Flaherty
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Ryan Atkin
- Attendance:
- 2,554
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 2, West Ham United Women 0.
Foul by Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women).
Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Fran Kirby.
Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Foul by Bethany England (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Drew Spence replaces Pernille Harder.
Goal! Chelsea Women 2, West Ham United Women 0. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Post update
Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessica Carter replaces Jessie Fleming.
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Melisa Filis.
Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Melisa Filis.
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.