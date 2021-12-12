Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United won away at Norwich on Saturday

Manchester United have recorded a number of positive Covid tests among players and staff following their 1-0 win at Norwich on Saturday.

The club has reported the cases to the Premier League and their match at Brentford on Tuesday is now in some doubt.

It is understood that all players tested negative before the Norwich game.

But a number of players tested positive before training on Sunday morning.

Those individuals were then sent home and training was adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.

This weekend's Tottenham v Brighton game was postponed after an outbreak in the Spurs squad.

And in the Championship, Sheffield United's match against QPR on Monday has been called off due to an outbreak in the QPR squad.