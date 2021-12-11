Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Lindelof has played 13 times in the Premier League this season

David de Gea has spoken of his fears after Manchester United team-mate Victor Lindelof left the pitch with breathing difficulties during Saturday's 1-0 win over Norwich.

The Spain goalkeeper said the incident brought back memories of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020 and also the collapse of Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero in October.

"As soon as it was like difficult breathing and feeling strange, the game doesn't matter," De Gea said.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: "First of all is life. Football doesn't matter.

"We saw some players who are feeling a bit, I don't know what was going on, but Victor was feeling his breathing.

"We saw already Eriksen, Aguero ... so it is sometimes a bit difficult to see your player acting like this. I hope he is completely fine."

Sweden centre-back Lindelof had to be replaced with 16 minutes left after he received treatment on the pitch for what appeared to be problems with his chest.

Speaking after the match, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said the 27-year-old had had tests and "seems OK".

He added: "Victor can't even remember himself how it happened. I think he had a collision with another player and had problems to breathe.

"For more than 10 minutes his heart rate was higher than normal and he was a little shocked by this, so we had to replace him.

"The doctor has checked him after the match and it seems everything is OK now, but we still have to see how he is doing tomorrow. Hopefully he will fit for the Brentford game."

Inter Milan's Eriksen, 29, has started training alone at the Danish club he represented as a teenager as he continues his recovery from his cardiac arrest in the summer.

Former Manchester City striker Aguero said last month he is "always positive" after reports claimed he was considering retirement.

The Argentina forward, 33, was taken to hospital after suffering chest pain against Alaves in October and Barca later announced he will not play for three months while he receives treatment and his health is monitored.