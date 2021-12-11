Italian Serie A
UdineseUdinese1AC MilanAC Milan1

Udinese 1-1 AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic earns late point for leaders AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring against Udinese
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's professional career began with Swedish side Malmo in 1999

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a bicycle kick in stoppage-time to earn a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan against Udinese, becoming just the third person in the 21st century to score 300 goals across Europe's top five leagues.

The 40-year-old equals the achievement of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A close-range finish from Beto put Udinese ahead in the first half.

Former Watford forward Isaac Success was sent off for Udinese in stoppage-time for a foul on Mike Maignan.

The draw moves AC Milan two points clear at the top of the table, though Inter and Napoli could replace them at the summit if they win their games on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic has scored 404 league goals in total in his career, including 16 for Swedish club Malmo, 35 for Dutch giants Ajax and 53 for MLS side LA Galaxy.

Those across Europe's top five leagues - Italy's Serie A, Spain's La Liga, England's Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 - now totals 300.

However, he is way behind the goalscoring exploits of Manchester United forward Ronaldo and PSG star Messi, who have scored 483 and 475 league goals respectively.

The former Sweden striker is in his second spell at Milan having also played for Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona PSG and Manchester United in his long and illustrious career.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan17123236191739
2Inter Milan16114139152437
3Napoli16113234122236
4Atalanta16104235191634
5Fiorentina1710073122930
6Juventus178452317628
7Roma168172419525
8Lazio167453230225
9Bologna167362327-424
10Hellas Verona166553228423
11Empoli167272629-323
12Sassuolo165562625120
13Torino165472017319
14Sampdoria175392533-818
15Udinese173862228-617
16Venezia174491630-1416
17Spezia1633101736-1912
18Cagliari161781730-1310
19Genoa171791834-1610
20Salernitana1722131137-268
View full Italian Serie A table

