Jersey Bulls move up to second after 3-0 Fleet Town victory
Last updated on .From the section Football
Jersey Bulls moved up to second place Combined Counties League Premier South as they won 3-0 at Fleet Town.
Fraser Barlow scored for the third successive game to give the islanders an 18th-minute lead before he doubled the tally 10 minutes before the break.
The islanders had a third goal disallowed after an hour before Lorne Bickley did find the net with six minutes to go.
Barlow missed a great chance for his hat-trick in stoppage time.
The win, coupled with a 3-3 draw between leaders Walton and Hersham and second-placed Badshot Lea, saw the Bulls go above Badshot on goal difference.
They are now four points off Walton with two games in hand.