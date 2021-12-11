Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raul Jimenez's red card was his first in 102 Premier League appearances

Wolves manager Bruno Lage says Raul Jimenez will learn from his mistake after being shown two yellow cards in the space of 31 first-half seconds in Saturday's defeat at Manchester City.

Jimenez was dismissed just before the break for fouling Rodri and then trying to block the resulting free-kick.

Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal from the penalty spot to earn City all three points.

"He knows he cannot do that," said Lage. "Take one yellow card."

The Portuguese manager continued: "He needs to understand, if it was fair or not, he had a yellow card. He is an experienced guy but he will learn from this mistake."

Lage also defended Wolves' style of play after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola questioned their defensive approach.

"It is his opinion. I don't feel nothing. I don't care," added Lage. "I never talk about [how] the other team plays."

City boss Guardiola praised match-winner Sterling after his 66th-minute penalty decided the contest and brought up the 27-year-old's century of Premier League goals.

"A great number, at his age 100 goals is a lot," said Guardiola. "Raheem has always been an important player but sometimes there are highs and lows for the career.

"What we want is the best from them. I am unfair sometimes because players are performing well and they don't play and I don't have an excuse. But when sometimes when they are performing not well we have to play another one.

"He is scoring goals lately, with this team Raheem has been incredibly important. Here it depends on performing and they have to do it every single game. His behaviour and his confidence is really good."