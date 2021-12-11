Last updated on .From the section Irish

McDermott led Glentoran to the Irish Cup in his first full season at the helm

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Oval until June 2024.

McDermott, appointed in March 2019, led the Glens to Irish Cup success in 2020 and has overseen an impressive run of form recently in the Irish Premiership.

Glentoran are third in the table, two points adrift of leaders Cliftonville with a game in hand.

"I am honoured to be offered this contract extension, and accept it without hesitation," said McDermott.

"I appreciate the faith that Ali [Pour, Glentoran majority shareholder] and the board are showing in me with this new agreement and fully understand the high expectations that come with it."

The 47-year-old, who worked alongside Carlos Queiroz with Iran at the 2018 World Cup, added: "Rest assured that every decision I have made and every battle I have fought has been with the best interests of Glentoran FC at its core and I will continue that as long as I am here.

"I am excited for the future and at Ali Pour's vision and plans for the club; we will not stand still."

McDermott has been rewarded by the east Belfast club following a highly impressive sequence of results that has firmly established Glentoran's title challenge this season.

The Glens' 3-0 win at Carrick Rangers on Saturday extended their unbeaten run to 11 games with McDermott also named manager of the month for November after taking 16 points from a possible 18.

"Mick has been embedded in every aspect of this project," said Pour.

"He has played a role in every step from the takeover to the day-to-day operations and management of the team.

"To take control of a big club, revitalize and rebuild it into a highly competitive team is no easy task; the fact that Glentoran FC is a 'force' again and capable of challenging for trophies, in such a short time span, is a credit to Mick and the people around him."