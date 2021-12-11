Match ends, Venezia 1, Juventus 1.
Juventus missed the chance to claim a third successive win in Serie A after being held 1-1 by Venezia.
Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock with a near-post finish from Luca Pellegrini's cross.
But the hosts equalised through Mattia Aramu's curling finish from the edge of the area.
Juventus remain six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who travel to Verona on Sunday, while Venezia are six points clear of the relegation zone.
Massimiliano Allegri's side carved out the better opportunities in Venice, with Kaio Jorge steering a close-range effort over the crossbar early on and Juan Cuadrado shooting narrowly wide late in the first half.
Morata was also denied by Venezia goalkeeper Sergio Romero five minutes before opening the scoring.
Twenty of the Spaniard's last 30 Serie A goals have come in away matches, including six of his last seven in Italy's top flight.
Line-ups
Venezia
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 88Romero
- 22EbuehiSubstituted forMazzocchiat 79'minutes
- 31CaldaraBooked at 51mins
- 13ModoloBooked at 41mins
- 55Haps
- 33CrnigojSubstituted forPeretzat 79'minutes
- 44AmpaduBooked at 62minsSubstituted forTessmannat 64'minutes
- 10Aramu
- 27Busio
- 14HenrySubstituted forForteat 80'minutes
- 17JohnsenSubstituted forKiyineat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Molinaro
- 7Mazzocchi
- 8Tessmann
- 9Forte
- 11Sigurdsson
- 12Lezzerini
- 18Heymans
- 19Bjarkason
- 23Kiyine
- 28Schnegg
- 30Svoboda
- 42Peretz
Juventus
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 17PellegriniBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 76'minutes
- 27LocatelliSubstituted forSouléat 87'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 10DybalaSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 12'minutesSubstituted forKeanat 76'minutes
- 20BernardeschiBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBentancurat 76'minutes
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 18Kean
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- 36Perin
- 45de Winter
- 46Soulé
- 47Miretti
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Venezia 1, Juventus 1.
Post update
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pasquale Mazzocchi (Venezia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Matìas Soulé (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matìas Soulé (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Sofian Kiyine (Venezia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Venezia).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Matìas Soulé replaces Manuel Locatelli.
Post update
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mattia Aramu (Venezia).
Post update
Hand ball by Francesco Forte (Venezia).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mattia Caldara.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mattia Aramu (Venezia) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gianluca Busio.
Post update
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mattia Aramu (Venezia).
Substitution
Substitution, Venezia. Francesco Forte replaces Thomas Henry.
Substitution
Substitution, Venezia. Dor Peretz replaces Domen Crnigoj.
- Call of Duty or Battlefield with Bukayo Saka: The England star talks gaming on Press X to Continue
- You're Dead to Me: Who was 'the epitome of the American Renaissance man'?