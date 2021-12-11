Italian Serie A
VeneziaVenezia1JuventusJuventus1

Venezia 1-1 Juventus: Visitors miss chance to claim third straight Serie A win

Mattia Aramu's curling finish earned Venezia a point at home
Mattia Aramu's curling strike cancelled out Alvaro Morata's opener in Venice

Juventus missed the chance to claim a third successive win in Serie A after being held 1-1 by Venezia.

Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock with a near-post finish from Luca Pellegrini's cross.

But the hosts equalised through Mattia Aramu's curling finish from the edge of the area.

Juventus remain six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who travel to Verona on Sunday, while Venezia are six points clear of the relegation zone.

Massimiliano Allegri's side carved out the better opportunities in Venice, with Kaio Jorge steering a close-range effort over the crossbar early on and Juan Cuadrado shooting narrowly wide late in the first half.

Morata was also denied by Venezia goalkeeper Sergio Romero five minutes before opening the scoring.

Twenty of the Spaniard's last 30 Serie A goals have come in away matches, including six of his last seven in Italy's top flight.

Line-ups

Venezia

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 88Romero
  • 22EbuehiSubstituted forMazzocchiat 79'minutes
  • 31CaldaraBooked at 51mins
  • 13ModoloBooked at 41mins
  • 55Haps
  • 33CrnigojSubstituted forPeretzat 79'minutes
  • 44AmpaduBooked at 62minsSubstituted forTessmannat 64'minutes
  • 10Aramu
  • 27Busio
  • 14HenrySubstituted forForteat 80'minutes
  • 17JohnsenSubstituted forKiyineat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Molinaro
  • 7Mazzocchi
  • 8Tessmann
  • 9Forte
  • 11Sigurdsson
  • 12Lezzerini
  • 18Heymans
  • 19Bjarkason
  • 23Kiyine
  • 28Schnegg
  • 30Svoboda
  • 42Peretz

Juventus

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17PellegriniBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 76'minutes
  • 27LocatelliSubstituted forSouléat 87'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 12'minutesSubstituted forKeanat 76'minutes
  • 20BernardeschiBooked at 62minsSubstituted forBentancurat 76'minutes
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 18Kean
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
  • 36Perin
  • 45de Winter
  • 46Soulé
  • 47Miretti
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamVeneziaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home20
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Venezia 1, Juventus 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Venezia 1, Juventus 1.

  3. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pasquale Mazzocchi (Venezia).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matìas Soulé (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leonardo Bonucci.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matìas Soulé (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Booking

    Sofian Kiyine (Venezia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sofian Kiyine (Venezia).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Matìas Soulé replaces Manuel Locatelli.

  11. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mattia Aramu (Venezia).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Francesco Forte (Venezia).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mattia Caldara.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mattia Aramu (Venezia) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gianluca Busio.

  17. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mattia Aramu (Venezia).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Venezia. Francesco Forte replaces Thomas Henry.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Venezia. Dor Peretz replaces Domen Crnigoj.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan16122235181738
2Inter Milan16114139152437
3Napoli16113234122236
4Atalanta16104235191634
5Fiorentina1710073122930
6Juventus178452317628
7Roma168172419525
8Lazio167453230225
9Bologna167362327-424
10Hellas Verona166553228423
11Empoli167272629-323
12Sassuolo165562625120
13Torino165472017319
14Sampdoria175392533-818
15Udinese163762127-616
16Venezia174491630-1416
17Spezia1633101736-1912
18Cagliari161781730-1310
19Genoa171791834-1610
20Salernitana1722131137-268
View full Italian Serie A table

