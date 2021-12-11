German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2MainzMainz 051

Bayern Munich 2-1 Mainz 05

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala strikes the ball
Jamal Musiala's third Bundesliga goal of the season earned Bayern victory at home against Mainz

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Mainz at the Allianz Arena.

The visitors took a shock lead courtesy of Karim Onisiwo's close-range header midway through the first half.

Kingsley Coman's confident finish from Corentin Tolisso's pass restored parity, before Jamal Musiala completed the turnaround with a low strike.

Moussa Niakhate went closest to a late equaliser but shot straight at Manuel Neuer.

The result means manager Julian Nagelsmann has won 100 games in Germany's top-flight, spanning spells with Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern.

Nagelsmann's side move six points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Bochum.

Bochum's Sebastian Polter opened the scoring from the penalty spot following goalkeeper Gregor Kobel's foul on Christopher Antwi-Adjei, but Julian Brandt equalised late on from Erling Haaland's cross.

Marius Wolf thought he had fired Dortmund level early in the second half, but Jude Bellingham was ruled to be in an offside position in the build-up to the goal.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21HernándezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSüleat 65'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 42MusialaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forNianzouat 82'minutes
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forRocaat 65'minutes
  • 11Coman
  • 25Müller
  • 10SanéBooked at 36minsSubstituted forGnabryat 65'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 4Süle
  • 7Gnabry
  • 17Cuisance
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Tillman

Mainz

Formation 3-5-2

  • 27Zentner
  • 16Bell
  • 42HackBooked at 89mins
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 30Widmer
  • 8Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forTauerat 82'minutes
  • 6StachBooked at 59minsSubstituted forStögerat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Lee Jae-SungSubstituted forBoëtiusat 64'minutes
  • 3Martín
  • 9OnisiwoSubstituted forNebelat 75'minutes
  • 29BurkardtSubstituted forIngvartsenat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dahmen
  • 5Boëtius
  • 11Ingvartsen
  • 18Brosinski
  • 22Stöger
  • 24Papela
  • 25Tauer
  • 26Nebel
  • 34Nemeth
Referee:
Benjamin Cortus

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamMainz
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Booking

    Kevin Stöger (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Niklas Tauer (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Booking

    Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Tanguy Nianzou (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Jamal Musiala.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Niklas Tauer replaces Leandro Barreiro Martins.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Kevin Stöger replaces Anton Stach.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro Martins.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Paul Nebel replaces Karim Onisiwo.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  17. Post update

    Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

