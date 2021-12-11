Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham's postponed Europa Conference League game with Rennes will not be rescheduled, says Uefa.

Spurs announced on Wednesday that the group match - due to be played on Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - could not take place following 13 Covid-19 cases at the club.

Rennes criticised Tottenham for making a "unilateral decision".

The result of the match will now be decided by the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body.

Uefa said that "despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found".

The fixture was Spurs and Rennes' final game in Group G.

Rennes have already reached the last 16 as group winners, while Tottenham are third - three points behind Vitesse, who beat NS Mura on Thursday.

The group runners-up will secure a spot in a play-off for the last 16.

Eight Spurs players and five members of staff tested positive for coronavirus. Uefa rules state that if clubs have 13 fit players on their A list, including a goalkeeper, they must play.

Uefa had the option to order the match to be rearranged, although, with a 31 December deadline for the group stage to be finished, finding an alternative date would have been difficult.

Tottenham's Premier League game at Brighton, due to be played on Sunday, has already been postponed.

Spurs are next in action against Leicester City on 16 December.

They are scheduled to host Liverpool on 19 December, play a home EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham on 22 December, entertain Crystal Palace on 26 December and travel to Southampton on 28 December.