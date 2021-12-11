Last updated on .From the section Scottish

SPFL clubs have been told one case of the Omicron Covid variant on a team bus will see every passenger face a ten-day isolation. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scottish clubs planning January trips abroad during the winter break may have to think again as the government ponders tighter Covid restrictions. (Daily Record) external-link

Scottish football chiefs are confident there is no imminent danger of stadium closures despite warnings of a 'tsunami' of new Covid cases. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic have contacted the SFA expressing unhappiness over comments made in a BBC Radio Scotland interview by referees' chief Crawford Allan and the timing. Allan angered the Parkhead club when he claimed that Kyogo Furuhashi's winning goal against Hearts was "probably' offside". (Daily Mail) external-link

The Scottish Premiership's top scorer Tony Watt is ready to quit Motherwell when his contract runs out at the end of the season, with talks over a new deal breaking down. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Interim Hibernian boss David Gray won't be putting himself forward for the job permanently as he feels it's not the right time and newly appointed Academy director Steve Kean is not in the running to replace sacked Jack Ross either. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee boss James McPake, a former Easter Road captain, has emerged as a shock managerial contender for Hibs. (Herald) external-link

Former Hibs striker Tam McManus believes that the former Celtic and Scotland striker Shaun Maloney would be an ideal candidate to take over from Jack Ross. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibs owner Ron Gordon has hit the panic button by sacking Jack Ross, says former Easter Road midfielder Michael Stewart. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Robbie Neilson insists Hearts were perfectly correct to cut Rangers' ticket allocation for Tynecastle Park by almost 70% for Sunday's league meeting. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst named youngsters Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey as two players he's desperate to keep working with at Rangers.(Herald) external-link

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits he doesn't know how severe Ryan Jack's latest injury setback is, with the midfielder having only recently come back from a nine-month absence. (Daily Express) external-link

Peter Pawlett urges Dundee United team-mates Benjamin Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs and Ian Harkes to sign new deals and remain with the "tight-knit" Tannadice squad. (Daily Record) external-link