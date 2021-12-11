Scottish Gossip: Covid restrictions, Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Motherwell, Hearts, Dundee, Dundee United
SPFL clubs have been told one case of the Omicron Covid variant on a team bus will see every passenger face a ten-day isolation. (Scottish Sun)
Scottish clubs planning January trips abroad during the winter break may have to think again as the government ponders tighter Covid restrictions. (Daily Record)
Scottish football chiefs are confident there is no imminent danger of stadium closures despite warnings of a 'tsunami' of new Covid cases. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Celtic have contacted the SFA expressing unhappiness over comments made in a BBC Radio Scotland interview by referees' chief Crawford Allan and the timing. Allan angered the Parkhead club when he claimed that Kyogo Furuhashi's winning goal against Hearts was "probably' offside". (Daily Mail)
The Scottish Premiership's top scorer Tony Watt is ready to quit Motherwell when his contract runs out at the end of the season, with talks over a new deal breaking down. (Scottish Sun)
Interim Hibernian boss David Gray won't be putting himself forward for the job permanently as he feels it's not the right time and newly appointed Academy director Steve Kean is not in the running to replace sacked Jack Ross either. (Daily Record)
Dundee boss James McPake, a former Easter Road captain, has emerged as a shock managerial contender for Hibs. (Herald)
Former Hibs striker Tam McManus believes that the former Celtic and Scotland striker Shaun Maloney would be an ideal candidate to take over from Jack Ross. (Scotsman)
Hibs owner Ron Gordon has hit the panic button by sacking Jack Ross, says former Easter Road midfielder Michael Stewart. (Scottish Sun)
Manager Robbie Neilson insists Hearts were perfectly correct to cut Rangers' ticket allocation for Tynecastle Park by almost 70% for Sunday's league meeting. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst named youngsters Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey as two players he's desperate to keep working with at Rangers.(Herald)
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits he doesn't know how severe Ryan Jack's latest injury setback is, with the midfielder having only recently come back from a nine-month absence. (Daily Express)
Peter Pawlett urges Dundee United team-mates Benjamin Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs and Ian Harkes to sign new deals and remain with the "tight-knit" Tannadice squad. (Daily Record)
Ross County assistant Don Cowie believes the best has still to come from the Staggies this season as the bottom of the league club aim to build on a run of just one loss in their last five outings. (Press & Journal)