Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 16 goals in all competitions this season (8 goals, 8 assists), which is the most by any English player in the Premier League

West Ham moved up to fourth in the Premier League as they inflicted a sixth consecutive defeat on bottom club Norwich at London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen set the Hammers on their way, nodding in Vladimir Coufal's inviting cross seven minutes after his earlier effort was ruled out by VAR, with Nikola Vlasic deemed to be offside and interfering with Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

David Moyes' side were far from at their best but they still created enough openings to put the game beyond the visitors well before Bowen registered his second by turning in Arthur Masuaku's cross in the 83rd minute.

Bowen also twice hit the woodwork and Michail Antonio blazed over from close range after brilliantly turning Norwich captain Grant Hanley.

On a disappointing evening for Norwich, Adam Idah went close to levelling with the score at 1-0, but saw his drive pushed on to the post by Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Bar that attempt, however, Dean Smith's side offered little in attack and have now failed to score a top-flight goal for 540 minutes.

Norwich Norwich City Norwich City West Ham United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 7.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 7.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 7.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 7.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 8.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 9.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 7.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 6.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 7.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Norwich City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 5.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 5.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 5.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 4.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 5.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 4.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 4.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Placheta Average rating 5.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Idah Average rating 5.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Rashica Average rating 5.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 5.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Dowell Average rating 4.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Tzolis Average rating 4.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 46 Player name Rowe Average rating 4.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 2, Norwich City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Norwich City 0. Post update Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City). Post update Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Williams with a cross. Post update Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United). Post update Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United). Post update Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jonathan Rowe. Post update Offside, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside. Post update VAR Decision: Goal West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City (Jarrod Bowen). goal Goal! Goal! West Ham United 2, Norwich City 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku.Goal awarded following VAR Review. Post update Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City). Post update Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United). Post update Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Nikola Vlasic.