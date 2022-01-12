Premier League
West HamWest Ham United2NorwichNorwich City0

West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City: Jarrod Bowen scores twice as hosts claim comfortable win

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jarrod Bowen scores
Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 16 goals in all competitions this season (8 goals, 8 assists), which is the most by any English player in the Premier League

West Ham moved up to fourth in the Premier League as they inflicted a sixth consecutive defeat on bottom club Norwich at London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen set the Hammers on their way, nodding in Vladimir Coufal's inviting cross seven minutes after his earlier effort was ruled out by VAR, with Nikola Vlasic deemed to be offside and interfering with Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.

David Moyes' side were far from at their best but they still created enough openings to put the game beyond the visitors well before Bowen registered his second by turning in Arthur Masuaku's cross in the 83rd minute.

Bowen also twice hit the woodwork and Michail Antonio blazed over from close range after brilliantly turning Norwich captain Grant Hanley.

On a disappointing evening for Norwich, Adam Idah went close to levelling with the score at 1-0, but saw his drive pushed on to the post by Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Bar that attempt, however, Dean Smith's side offered little in attack and have now failed to score a top-flight goal for 540 minutes.

More to follow.

West Ham United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.67

  2. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    7.45

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.47

  4. Squad number23Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    7.25

  5. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    7.65

  6. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    7.69

  7. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    8.19

  8. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    9.02

  9. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.76

  10. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    7.42

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.57

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    6.82

  2. Squad number26Player nameMasuaku
    Average rating

    7.02

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    5.26

  2. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    5.25

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    5.27

  4. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    4.79

  5. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    5.32

  6. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    4.70

  7. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    4.74

  8. Squad number11Player namePlacheta
    Average rating

    5.07

  9. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    5.05

  11. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    5.14

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    4.20

  2. Squad number18Player nameTzolis
    Average rating

    4.14

  3. Squad number46Player nameRowe
    Average rating

    4.46

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 3Cresswell
  • 10Lanzini
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 8Fornals
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forMasuakuat 78'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 13Areola
  • 26Masuaku
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 42Alese
  • 46Ekwah
  • 50Ashby

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21Williams
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 23McLean
  • 11PlachetaSubstituted forDowellat 65'minutes
  • 35IdahSubstituted forRoweat 75'minutes
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forTzolisat 72'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 10Dowell
  • 15Kabak
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 42Gibbs
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
59,775

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Norwich City 0.

  3. Post update

    Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Williams with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United).

  7. Post update

    Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).

  9. Post update

    Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio.

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jonathan Rowe.

  13. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City (Jarrod Bowen).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 2, Norwich City 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  16. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

  19. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Nikola Vlasic.

