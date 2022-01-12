Match ends, West Ham United 2, Norwich City 0.
West Ham moved up to fourth in the Premier League as they inflicted a sixth consecutive defeat on bottom club Norwich at London Stadium.
Jarrod Bowen set the Hammers on their way, nodding in Vladimir Coufal's inviting cross seven minutes after his earlier effort was ruled out by VAR, with Nikola Vlasic deemed to be offside and interfering with Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.
David Moyes' side were far from at their best but they still created enough openings to put the game beyond the visitors well before Bowen registered his second by turning in Arthur Masuaku's cross in the 83rd minute.
Bowen also twice hit the woodwork and Michail Antonio blazed over from close range after brilliantly turning Norwich captain Grant Hanley.
On a disappointing evening for Norwich, Adam Idah went close to levelling with the score at 1-0, but saw his drive pushed on to the post by Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
Bar that attempt, however, Dean Smith's side offered little in attack and have now failed to score a top-flight goal for 540 minutes.
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
9.02
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number11Player nameVlasicAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.57
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameYarmolenkoAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
7.02
Norwich City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number11Player namePlachetaAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number35Player nameIdahAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
5.14
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number18Player nameTzolisAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number46Player nameRoweAverage rating
4.46
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 15Dawson
- 23Diop
- 3Cresswell
- 10Lanzini
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 8Fornals
- 11VlasicSubstituted forMasuakuat 78'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 13Areola
- 26Masuaku
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
- 40Oko-Flex
- 42Alese
- 46Ekwah
- 50Ashby
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21Williams
- 20Lees-Melou
- 23McLean
- 11PlachetaSubstituted forDowellat 65'minutes
- 35IdahSubstituted forRoweat 75'minutes
- 17RashicaSubstituted forTzolisat 72'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 3Byram
- 10Dowell
- 15Kabak
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- 42Gibbs
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 59,775
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Norwich City 0.
Post update
Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Williams with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United).
Post update
Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).
Post update
Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Michail Antonio.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jonathan Rowe.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell tries a through ball, but Michail Antonio is caught offside.
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City (Jarrod Bowen).
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, Norwich City 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur Masuaku.Goal awarded following VAR Review.
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Brandon Williams (Norwich City).
Post update
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Post update
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Nikola Vlasic.
