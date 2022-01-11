West Ham United v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes was coy in his pre-match press conference about whether there are any fresh injury or Covid-19 concerns in the squad.

Said Benrahma is at the Africa Cup of Nations and Kurt Zouma isn't yet fit after a hamstring injury.

Norwich loanee Billy Gilmour could be ruled out for four weeks because of a sprained ankle.

Tim Krul, Grant Hanley, Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki all returned for Sunday's FA Cup win over Charlton.

Todd Cantwell missed that tie due to illness but could feature at West Ham.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich haven't won any of their past eight away league games against West Ham since a 2-0 victory in March 1989 (D4, L4).

West Ham United

The Hammers have earned back-to-back Premier League wins, having previously only managed one victory in seven.

They scored seven goals in those two victories, as many as in their previous seven league games combined.

Michail Antonio scored all four of West Ham's goals in a 4-0 win at Norwich the last time the sides met, in July 2020.

Norwich City

Norwich can equal the club top-flight record of six successive defeats without scoring, set from July 2020 to August 2021.

The Canaries haven't lost their first league match of the year since a 2-1 defeat at West Ham in 2013 (W5, D3).

Their tally of eight goals is the joint-lowest by any side after 19 games of a top-flight campaign, matching Leicester City in 1977-78.

Dean Smith is the first manager in Premier League history to experience five-match losing runs with two teams in the same season.

Smith is winless in five Premier League meetings with West Ham (D2, L3).

