Match ends, Leeds United 1, Arsenal 4.
Two goals from Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal sweep past an injury-hit Leeds at Elland Road to secure their third successive Premier League victory.
Martinelli's double and Bukayo Saka's deflected effort made it 3-0 before half-time as the Gunners ruthlessly capitalised on an error-strewn Leeds performance.
Raphinha pulled one back from the penalty spot in the second half, before Arsenal substitute Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up an emphatic victory for Mikel Arteta's side late on.
The scoreline could have been greater but for an impressive performance by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who made fine stops to deny Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.
More to follow.
Leeds United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number37Player nameDramehAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number11Player nameRobertsAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
5.62
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number38Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number42Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number45Player nameMcCarronAverage rating
4.61
Arsenal
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number32Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number35Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number9Player nameLacazetteAverage rating
7.17
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
7.96
- Squad number17Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number20Player nameNuno TavaresAverage rating
6.27
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 37Drameh
- 5KochBooked at 88mins
- 2Ayling
- 15DallasBooked at 56mins
- 43KlichSubstituted forGreenwoodat 78'minutes
- 4Forshaw
- 10Raphinha
- 11Roberts
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forSummervilleat 31'minutesSubstituted forMcCarronat 81'minutes
- 30GelhardtBooked at 52mins
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 26Bate
- 38Summerville
- 42Greenwood
- 45McCarron
- 47Jenkins
- 52Moore
- 54Kenneh
- 63Gray
Arsenal
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 18TomiyasuSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 64'minutes
- 4White
- 6Gabriel
- 3Tierney
- 7SakaSubstituted forSmith Roweat 78'minutes
- 5Partey
- 34XhakaBooked at 86mins
- 35Martinelli
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forTavaresat 85'minutes
- 9Lacazette
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 10Smith Rowe
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 19Pépé
- 20Tavares
- 21Chambers
- 25Elneny
- 30Nketiah
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 36,166
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Arsenal 4.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).
Post update
Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a set piece situation.
Booking
Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).
Post update
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).
Post update
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Arsenal 4. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Liam McCarron replaces Crysencio Summerville.
Post update
Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).
Post update
Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Mateusz Klich.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
