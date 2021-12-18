Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli has now scored four goals in his last six Premier League appearances

Two goals from Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal sweep past an injury-hit Leeds at Elland Road to secure their third successive Premier League victory.

Martinelli's double and Bukayo Saka's deflected effort made it 3-0 before half-time as the Gunners ruthlessly capitalised on an error-strewn Leeds performance.

Raphinha pulled one back from the penalty spot in the second half, before Arsenal substitute Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up an emphatic victory for Mikel Arteta's side late on.

The scoreline could have been greater but for an impressive performance by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who made fine stops to deny Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Leeds Leeds United Leeds United

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Leeds United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 6.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Drameh Average rating 4.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 4.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 4.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 4.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 4.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 4.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 5.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Roberts Average rating 3.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 4.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 5.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 38 Player name Summerville Average rating 4.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name Greenwood Average rating 4.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 45 Player name McCarron Average rating 4.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Arsenal Starting XI Avg Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 6.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 7.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 7.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 6.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 8.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 7.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 7.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 7.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Cédric Soares Average rating 6.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 37 Drameh 5 Koch 2 Ayling 15 Dallas 43 Klich 4 Forshaw 10 Raphinha 11 Roberts 22 Harrison 30 Gelhardt 1 Meslier

37 Drameh

5 Koch Booked at 88mins

2 Ayling

15 Dallas Booked at 56mins

43 Klich Substituted for Greenwood at 78' minutes

4 Forshaw

10 Raphinha

11 Roberts

22 Harrison Substituted for Summerville at 31' minutes Substituted for McCarron at 81' minutes

30 Gelhardt Booked at 52mins Substitutes 13 Klaesson

26 Bate

38 Summerville

42 Greenwood

45 McCarron

47 Jenkins

52 Moore

54 Kenneh

63 Gray Arsenal Formation 4-4-1-1 32 Ramsdale 18 Tomiyasu 4 White 6 Gabriel 3 Tierney 7 Saka 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 35 Martinelli 8 Ødegaard 9 Lacazette 32 Ramsdale

18 Tomiyasu Substituted for Cédric Soares at 64' minutes

4 White

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

7 Saka Substituted for Smith Rowe at 78' minutes

5 Partey

34 Xhaka Booked at 86mins

35 Martinelli

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Tavares at 85' minutes

9 Lacazette Substitutes 1 Leno

10 Smith Rowe

16 Holding

17 Cédric Soares

19 Pépé

20 Tavares

21 Chambers

25 Elneny

30 Nketiah Referee: Andre Marriner Attendance: 36,166 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 1, Arsenal 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Arsenal 4. Post update Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United). Post update Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a set piece situation. Booking Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United). Post update Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Booking Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United). Post update Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares replaces Martin Ødegaard. goal Goal! Goal! Leeds United 1, Arsenal 4. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard following a fast break. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Liam McCarron replaces Crysencio Summerville. Post update Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United). Post update Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Mateusz Klich. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Bukayo Saka. Post update Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward