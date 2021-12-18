Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1ArsenalArsenal4

Leeds 1-4 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli scores twice in Gunners win

By Thomas MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments77

Gabriel Martinelli scoring against Leeds
Gabriel Martinelli has now scored four goals in his last six Premier League appearances

Two goals from Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal sweep past an injury-hit Leeds at Elland Road to secure their third successive Premier League victory.

Martinelli's double and Bukayo Saka's deflected effort made it 3-0 before half-time as the Gunners ruthlessly capitalised on an error-strewn Leeds performance.

Raphinha pulled one back from the penalty spot in the second half, before Arsenal substitute Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up an emphatic victory for Mikel Arteta's side late on.

The scoreline could have been greater but for an impressive performance by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who made fine stops to deny Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.

More to follow.

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    6.06

  2. Squad number37Player nameDrameh
    Average rating

    4.74

  3. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    4.59

  4. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    4.80

  5. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    4.93

  6. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    4.59

  7. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    4.77

  8. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    5.55

  9. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    3.96

  10. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    4.37

  11. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    5.62

Substitutes

  1. Squad number38Player nameSummerville
    Average rating

    4.81

  2. Squad number42Player nameGreenwood
    Average rating

    4.84

  3. Squad number45Player nameMcCarron
    Average rating

    4.61

Arsenal

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.35

  2. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.30

  3. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.82

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.04

  5. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.76

  6. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.65

  7. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    6.90

  8. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.60

  9. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    8.35

  10. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.40

  11. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    7.17

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.96

  2. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    6.46

  3. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    6.27

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 37Drameh
  • 5KochBooked at 88mins
  • 2Ayling
  • 15DallasBooked at 56mins
  • 43KlichSubstituted forGreenwoodat 78'minutes
  • 4Forshaw
  • 10Raphinha
  • 11Roberts
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forSummervilleat 31'minutesSubstituted forMcCarronat 81'minutes
  • 30GelhardtBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 13Klaesson
  • 26Bate
  • 38Summerville
  • 42Greenwood
  • 45McCarron
  • 47Jenkins
  • 52Moore
  • 54Kenneh
  • 63Gray

Arsenal

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18TomiyasuSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 64'minutes
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3Tierney
  • 7SakaSubstituted forSmith Roweat 78'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 34XhakaBooked at 86mins
  • 35Martinelli
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forTavaresat 85'minutes
  • 9Lacazette

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 21Chambers
  • 25Elneny
  • 30Nketiah
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
36,166

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away12
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Arsenal 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Arsenal 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).

  4. Post update

    Thomas Partey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a set piece situation.

  6. Booking

    Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).

  8. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Booking

    Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

  11. Post update

    Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Nuno Tavares replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 1, Arsenal 4. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard following a fast break.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Liam McCarron replaces Crysencio Summerville.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).

  16. Post update

    Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Mateusz Klich.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Bukayo Saka.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th December 2021