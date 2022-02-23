Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Conor Gallagher scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season

Crystal Palace earned their first Premier League win of 2022 with victory over former boss Roy Hodgson's relegation-threatened Watford at Vicarage Road.

Wilfried Zaha scored two late goals to wrap up the points for Patrick Vieira's side after Conor Gallagher had put them ahead in the first half.

Chelsea loanee Gallagher guided a deft touch into his path from Tyrick Mitchell's cross and powered a strike past Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster.

And with the hosts chasing the game late on, Zaha converted with a neat finish from substitute Jordan Ayew's cross and then added a smart solo goal on the break.

Jean-Philippe Mateta had opened the scoring in the 15th minute, spinning and finding the net with an effort that took a deflection to wrong-foot Foster.

Watford levelled almost immediately when the unmarked Moussa Sissoko headed in Kiko Femenia's corner from close range.

The result sees Palace climb to 11th while Watford remain four points from a position of safety, having played more games than the sides above them.

34 Kelly Referee: Andre Marriner Attendance: 20,012 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta. goal Goal! Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Cathcart. goal Goal! Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross. Post update Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Hassane Kamara (Watford). Post update Hand ball by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace). Post update Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Will Hughes. Post update Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford). Post update Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace). Post update Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Edo Kayembe replaces Tom Cleverley. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Michael Olise. Post update Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Hassane Kamara following a corner. Post update Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward