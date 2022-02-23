Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4.
Crystal Palace earned their first Premier League win of 2022 with victory over former boss Roy Hodgson's relegation-threatened Watford at Vicarage Road.
Wilfried Zaha scored two late goals to wrap up the points for Patrick Vieira's side after Conor Gallagher had put them ahead in the first half.
Chelsea loanee Gallagher guided a deft touch into his path from Tyrick Mitchell's cross and powered a strike past Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster.
And with the hosts chasing the game late on, Zaha converted with a neat finish from substitute Jordan Ayew's cross and then added a smart solo goal on the break.
Jean-Philippe Mateta had opened the scoring in the 15th minute, spinning and finding the net with an effort that took a deflection to wrong-foot Foster.
Watford levelled almost immediately when the unmarked Moussa Sissoko headed in Kiko Femenia's corner from close range.
The result sees Palace climb to 11th while Watford remain four points from a position of safety, having played more games than the sides above them.
Watford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number22Player nameSamirAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number14Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
6.13
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number39Player nameKayembeAverage rating
4.00
Crystal Palace
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameButlandAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
7.52
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
7.29
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 21FemeníaBooked at 62mins
- 15Cathcart
- 22SamirBooked at 40mins
- 14Kamara
- 19Sissoko
- 6Louza
- 8CleverleySubstituted forKayembeat 73'minutes
- 23Sarr
- 7KingSubstituted forHernándezat 51'minutes
- 25Dennis
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 26Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 28Kalu
- 29Hernández
- 39Kayembe
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 23Gallagher
- 8KouyatéBooked at 44mins
- 12HughesSubstituted forMcArthurat 80'minutes
- 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 73'minutes
- 14MatetaSubstituted forÉdouardat 90+2'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 15Schlupp
- 18McArthur
- 19Matthews
- 20Benteke
- 22Édouard
- 34Kelly
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 20,012
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hassane Kamara (Watford).
Post update
Hand ball by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Will Hughes.
Post update
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).
Post update
Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Edo Kayembe replaces Tom Cleverley.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Michael Olise.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Hassane Kamara following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
Good luck to Norwich and Burnley. My last hope is Everton and Leeds come down with us.
The Watford midfield are too slow to remain in the Premier League.
A 1-4 drubbing against a Palace side who hadn't won in 2022, condemning the Hornets to a 10th home defeat ensures relegation. I fear for them at Old Trafford, the Etihad, Anfield and Stamford Bridge, let alone whoever else they face.
How did Villa lose to this Watford side at the weekend, it's beyond me..
If we can finish top half and have a good cup Fa cup run in our new managers first season that is not a bad result !!