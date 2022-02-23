Premier League
WatfordWatford1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace4

Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha scores twice for Eagles

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments20

Conor Gallagher
Conor Gallagher scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season

Crystal Palace earned their first Premier League win of 2022 with victory over former boss Roy Hodgson's relegation-threatened Watford at Vicarage Road.

Wilfried Zaha scored two late goals to wrap up the points for Patrick Vieira's side after Conor Gallagher had put them ahead in the first half.

Chelsea loanee Gallagher guided a deft touch into his path from Tyrick Mitchell's cross and powered a strike past Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster.

And with the hosts chasing the game late on, Zaha converted with a neat finish from substitute Jordan Ayew's cross and then added a smart solo goal on the break.

Jean-Philippe Mateta had opened the scoring in the 15th minute, spinning and finding the net with an effort that took a deflection to wrong-foot Foster.

Watford levelled almost immediately when the unmarked Moussa Sissoko headed in Kiko Femenia's corner from close range.

The result sees Palace climb to 11th while Watford remain four points from a position of safety, having played more games than the sides above them.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Watford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    6.80

  2. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    5.11

  3. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    5.11

  4. Squad number22Player nameSamir
    Average rating

    4.81

  5. Squad number14Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.89

  6. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    5.65

  7. Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    4.86

  8. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    5.15

  9. Squad number23Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.52

  10. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.12

  11. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    6.13

Substitutes

  1. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    4.45

  2. Squad number39Player nameKayembe
    Average rating

    4.00

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameButland
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    7.01

  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    7.24

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    7.40

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.56

  6. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    8.17

  7. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    7.22

  8. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    7.31

  9. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    7.57

  10. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    7.32

  11. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    7.52

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    7.19

  2. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    7.69

  3. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    7.29

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Foster
  • 21FemeníaBooked at 62mins
  • 15Cathcart
  • 22SamirBooked at 40mins
  • 14Kamara
  • 19Sissoko
  • 6Louza
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forKayembeat 73'minutes
  • 23Sarr
  • 7KingSubstituted forHernándezat 51'minutes
  • 25Dennis

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 26Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 28Kalu
  • 29Hernández
  • 39Kayembe

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Butland
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 8KouyatéBooked at 44mins
  • 12HughesSubstituted forMcArthurat 80'minutes
  • 7OliseSubstituted forJ Ayewat 73'minutes
  • 14MatetaSubstituted forÉdouardat 90+2'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 15Schlupp
  • 18McArthur
  • 19Matthews
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
20,012

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McArthur following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 1, Crystal Palace 3. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hassane Kamara (Watford).

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hassane Kamara.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Will Hughes.

  13. Post update

    Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Watford).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

  16. Post update

    Samir (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Edo Kayembe replaces Tom Cleverley.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew replaces Michael Olise.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Hassane Kamara following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Olympian, today at 21:37

    Can someone check on Harry the Hornet for me please? Those two goals from Zaha might have just sent him over the edge…

  • Comment posted by SLB, today at 21:33

    Horrifying. Many players have given up. Not a manager’s responsibility, players have to have the integrity to give their all.
    Good luck to Norwich and Burnley. My last hope is Everton and Leeds come down with us.

  • Comment posted by Merlin52, today at 21:32

    Three more wins and a draw and we're safe!

  • Comment posted by Stuboy, today at 21:32

    When Watford go to play at City, I'm putting money on them shipping 10 goals. Utterly useless team.

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 21:36

      SLB replied:
      Go boil your head.

  • Comment posted by Sim, today at 21:32

    Sorry Roy, should of just left your retirement as it was, on a high note with Palace

  • Comment posted by Jamis Billson, today at 21:31

    I can’t say what I want about watfud fans but someone can call Roy “Woy”. BBC doing the BBC fake news again.

    • Reply posted by cfcwhit, today at 21:34

      cfcwhit replied:
      This makes no sense, where’s the fake news?

  • Comment posted by Merlin52, today at 21:31

    Sweet, comprehensive and much needed victory.

  • Comment posted by Stuboy, today at 21:31

    Bye bye Watford FC, Championship bound for the 22/23 season. You won't be missed.

  • Comment posted by ARHReading, today at 21:30

    Claudio Raineri, Roy Hodgson - spot the difference.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 21:30

    Watford going down, not sure they’d even win the infamous Arnold Cup that BBC have been banging on about all week.

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 21:29

    The Eagles rampage as a tiring Watford defence tire and let Wilf Zaha cut loose with a quick brace of goals.
    The Watford midfield are too slow to remain in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 21:29

    Cue confused Woy looking like a pensioner who’s at the wrong bus stop

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 21:29

    After the surprise win against Villa, Watford come crashing back to earth.
    A 1-4 drubbing against a Palace side who hadn't won in 2022, condemning the Hornets to a 10th home defeat ensures relegation. I fear for them at Old Trafford, the Etihad, Anfield and Stamford Bridge, let alone whoever else they face.

  • Comment posted by Franko, today at 21:28

    No sympathy for the old man. Nice win. Onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 21:28

    Mind the gap sir Roy

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:28

    Palace thrash Watford.

    How did Villa lose to this Watford side at the weekend, it's beyond me..

  • Comment posted by CPFC85, today at 21:27

    Good solid win, even with so many points thrown away top 10 is still on the cards

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 21:27

    Well played Palace we have been due to give somebody a thrashing for a while ! Do not think even Roy can save Watford ?
    If we can finish top half and have a good cup Fa cup run in our new managers first season that is not a bad result !!

    • Reply posted by Roy, today at 21:33