Premier League
WatfordWatford19:30Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford defender Samir in action
Watford defender Samir has trained normally despite suffering a head injury at the weekend

TEAM NEWS

Watford will assess Juraj Kucka and Joao Pedro, who were both ruled out of last Saturday's win at Aston Villa.

Samir, who was substituted during that game because of a head injury, is available and Peter Etebo could return.

Conor Gallagher is available again for Crystal Palace, having been ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was unable to continue after half-time in that fixture because of a knee problem, making him a doubt for Wednesday.

The two teams that are yet to score a Premier League first-half goal in 2022 are Watford and Crystal Palace.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace won the most recent league meeting 1-0 at home on 7 March 2020 to end a six-match run without victory against Watford in all competitions. Roy Hodgson was the Palace manager at the time.
  • Watford defeated the Eagles 1-0 at Vicarage Road in the League Cup second round back in August.

Watford

  • Watford registered their first win in 12 league matches, and first goal in five, away to Aston Villa on Saturday.
  • However, they are on a club top-flight record run of six consecutive home defeats.
  • They have only had one longer losing league streak at home, a run of nine from December 1971 to March 1972 in the second tier.
  • The Hornets have equalled the Premier League record of 17 games without a home clean sheet.
  • Roy Hodgson became Crystal Palace manager in September 2017 and guided them to finishes of 11th, 12th, 14th and 14th.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have managed just two league victories in their past 14 attempts and are winless in six.
  • They and Leicester are the only two teams yet to win a Premier League fixture in 2022. Palace have drawn three and lost three.
  • Their solitary victory in 12 Premier League away games this season was by 2-0 at Manchester City in October.
  • Cheikhou Kouyate is one short of 250 Premier League appearances.
  • Will Hughes joined Palace last August from Watford, where he scored seven goals in 107 league appearances.

My Watford XI

Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Crystal Palace XI

Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26203363174663
2Liverpool25176264204457
3Chelsea25148349183150
4Man Utd26137644341046
5West Ham26126845341142
6Arsenal23133736261042
7Wolves2412482318540
8Tottenham2312383131039
9Brighton2571262528-333
10Southampton2571173237-532
11Leicester2376103743-627
12Aston Villa2483133137-627
13Crystal Palace2551193236-426
14Brentford2666142742-1524
15Leeds2458112950-2123
16Everton2364132840-1222
17Newcastle24410102645-1922
18Watford2453162443-1918
19Burnley2221192029-917
20Norwich2545161553-3817
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport