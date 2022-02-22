Watford v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford defender Samir has trained normally despite suffering a head injury at the weekend

TEAM NEWS

Watford will assess Juraj Kucka and Joao Pedro, who were both ruled out of last Saturday's win at Aston Villa.

Samir, who was substituted during that game because of a head injury, is available and Peter Etebo could return.

Conor Gallagher is available again for Crystal Palace, having been ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was unable to continue after half-time in that fixture because of a knee problem, making him a doubt for Wednesday.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace won the most recent league meeting 1-0 at home on 7 March 2020 to end a six-match run without victory against Watford in all competitions. Roy Hodgson was the Palace manager at the time.

Watford defeated the Eagles 1-0 at Vicarage Road in the League Cup second round back in August.

Watford

Watford registered their first win in 12 league matches, and first goal in five, away to Aston Villa on Saturday.

However, they are on a club top-flight record run of six consecutive home defeats.

They have only had one longer losing league streak at home, a run of nine from December 1971 to March 1972 in the second tier.

The Hornets have equalled the Premier League record of 17 games without a home clean sheet.

Roy Hodgson became Crystal Palace manager in September 2017 and guided them to finishes of 11th, 12th, 14th and 14th.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have managed just two league victories in their past 14 attempts and are winless in six.

They and Leicester are the only two teams yet to win a Premier League fixture in 2022. Palace have drawn three and lost three.

Their solitary victory in 12 Premier League away games this season was by 2-0 at Manchester City in October.

Cheikhou Kouyate is one short of 250 Premier League appearances.

Will Hughes joined Palace last August from Watford, where he scored seven goals in 107 league appearances.

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Crystal Palace XI Choose your Crystal Palace starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team