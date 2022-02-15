Match ends, Manchester United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought to help Manchester United beat Brighton and move into the Premier League top four.
The Portuguese scored his ninth league goal of the campaign from 20 yards, but his first in any competition this year.
Brighton defender Lewis Dunk then received a straight red card for pulling Anthony Elanga down when through on goal.
Bruno Fernandes raced through in injury time to double United's lead.
Brighton had dominated the opening half, with Jakub Moder's header kept out by David de Gea.
Moder then almost levelled Ronaldo's strike with a curling effort that hit the bar.
Fernandes should have scored when Robert Sanchez saved from point-blank range after Ronaldo unselfishly squared to him. But the midfielder did get his goal just before the end.
More follows
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
6.75
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player namePogbaAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number27Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
6.04
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
6.44
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number17Player nameAlzateAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
5.47
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 23ShawBooked at 72mins
- 39McTominayBooked at 90mins
- 17FredSubstituted forPogbaat 73'minutes
- 36ElangaSubstituted forRashfordat 79'minutes
- 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 53mins
- 25SanchoSubstituted forTellesat 80'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 6Pogba
- 8Mata
- 10Rashford
- 14Lingard
- 22Heaton
- 26Henderson
- 27Telles
- 29Wan-Bissaka
Brighton
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 4Webster
- 5DunkBooked at 54mins
- 3Cucurella
- 8Bissouma
- 13GroßSubstituted forAlzateat 60'minutes
- 10Mac AllisterBooked at 85mins
- 15Moder
- 11TrossardSubstituted forLampteyat 60'minutes
- 9MaupaySubstituted forWelbeckat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 14Lallana
- 17Alzate
- 18Welbeck
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 25Caicedo
- 58Ferguson
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Booking
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but Danny Welbeck is caught offside.
Post update
Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.
Booking
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.
