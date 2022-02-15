Premier League
Man UtdManchester United2BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ronaldo scores as Man Utd beat Brighton

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments10

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season
Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought to help Manchester United beat Brighton and move into the Premier League top four.

The Portuguese scored his ninth league goal of the campaign from 20 yards, but his first in any competition this year.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk then received a straight red card for pulling Anthony Elanga down when through on goal.

Bruno Fernandes raced through in injury time to double United's lead.

Brighton had dominated the opening half, with Jakub Moder's header kept out by David de Gea.

Moder then almost levelled Ronaldo's strike with a curling effort that hit the bar.

Fernandes should have scored when Robert Sanchez saved from point-blank range after Ronaldo unselfishly squared to him. But the midfielder did get his goal just before the end.

Manchester United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.00

  2. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    5.87

  3. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    5.67

  4. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    4.52

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.69

  6. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.94

  7. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.21

  8. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.81

  9. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.26

  10. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.59

  11. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    6.75

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player namePogba
    Average rating

    6.38

  2. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.47

  3. Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    6.04

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.45

  2. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.49

  3. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    6.38

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    5.77

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    6.86

  6. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.43

  7. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.24

  8. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.43

  9. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.41

  11. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    6.44

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.13

  2. Squad number17Player nameAlzate
    Average rating

    5.58

  3. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    5.47

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 23ShawBooked at 72mins
  • 39McTominayBooked at 90mins
  • 17FredSubstituted forPogbaat 73'minutes
  • 36ElangaSubstituted forRashfordat 79'minutes
  • 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 53mins
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forTellesat 80'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 6Pogba
  • 8Mata
  • 10Rashford
  • 14Lingard
  • 22Heaton
  • 26Henderson
  • 27Telles
  • 29Wan-Bissaka

Brighton

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 4Webster
  • 5DunkBooked at 54mins
  • 3Cucurella
  • 8Bissouma
  • 13GroßSubstituted forAlzateat 60'minutes
  • 10Mac AllisterBooked at 85mins
  • 15Moder
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forLampteyat 60'minutes
  • 9MaupaySubstituted forWelbeckat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 14Lallana
  • 17Alzate
  • 18Welbeck
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 25Caicedo
  • 58Ferguson
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  5. Booking

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but Danny Welbeck is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  11. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.

  17. Booking

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  19. Post update

    Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.

  • Comment posted by Primark Scream, today at 22:14

    United are back.

    Well, 2nd half FC United are back at least

  • Comment posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 22:14

    Man Utd win 1 – 0 at home, Man City win 0 – 5 away from home, yet it’s the Man Utd fans who are the happier bunch right now.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 22:14

    How bad must Brighton be if they can’t beat Man U

  • Comment posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 22:14

    The usual struggle for a poor Manchester United side, even against 10 men!

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 22:14

    Utd are thoroughly pleased to have finally found the perfect way to win games ... Can only happen against 10 men though

  • Comment posted by IfWePlayedBurtonandRotherham, today at 22:14

    Best team by a country mile lost. Quality goal by Ronaldo. Man Utd players rolling back the years hounding the referee to get the red card out which was not a red for me with the covering man. Awful club. Will wave as we pass you on our way up.

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 22:14

    Outstanding result for United against 10 men tonight and a real "I was there" moment for the old Trafford faithful.

    If the highest spending team in world football can win the 4th place trophy this season then it'll undoubtedly be the greatest sporting achievement of all time.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 22:14

    Beating a team at home that spent almost half the match down to 10 men courtesy of a wrong VAR call and celebrating like you've won the league. That's the United way.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:13

    I still can't believe that Bruno Fernandes miss, it was an open goal..!

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:13

    Surprise result this. I like everyone including man u fans expected the better team Brighton to win

    The comedy club finally wins 🤣

  • Comment posted by ronnie, today at 22:13

    Who would've thought it , Bruno fernandes demanding someone gets sent off . He will go home happy tonight, most unlikeable player going .

  • Comment posted by AVG, today at 22:13

    Congratulations to United for hanging on against a team playing with 10 men and beating a direct competitor in the race to qualify for the europa conference.

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 22:13

    The public are being reminded not to be fooled & to be aware of the top 4 most frequent frauds:

    Romance fraud
    Online shopping fraud
    Investment fraud
    Manchester Utd football team

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City25203261144763
2Liverpool24166261194254
3Chelsea24138348183047
4Man Utd2512764032843
5West Ham25125844331141
6Arsenal2212373425939
7Wolves2311482117437
8Tottenham2211382829-136
9Brighton2471252525033
10Southampton2461173037-729
11Leicester22