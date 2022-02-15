Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought to help Manchester United beat Brighton and move into the Premier League top four.

The Portuguese scored his ninth league goal of the campaign from 20 yards, but his first in any competition this year.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk then received a straight red card for pulling Anthony Elanga down when through on goal.

Bruno Fernandes raced through in injury time to double United's lead.

Brighton had dominated the opening half, with Jakub Moder's header kept out by David de Gea.

Moder then almost levelled Ronaldo's strike with a curling effort that hit the bar.

Fernandes should have scored when Robert Sanchez saved from point-blank range after Ronaldo unselfishly squared to him. But the midfielder did get his goal just before the end.

More follows

Manchester United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 7.00 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 5.87 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 5.67 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 4.52 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 5.69 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 5.94 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 5.21 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 5.81 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.26 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 6.59 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 6.75 Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 6.45 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 6.49 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 6.38 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 5.77 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 6.86 Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 6.43 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 6.24 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 6.43 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 6.51 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 6.41 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 6.44

58 Ferguson Referee: Peter Bankes Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester United 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba following a set piece situation. Post update Hand ball by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion). Booking Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United). Post update Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but Danny Welbeck is caught offside. Post update Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United). Post update Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Post update Attempt missed. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Yves Bissouma. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Yves Bissouma. Booking Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward