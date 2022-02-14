Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will take charge of his 100th Premier League game

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion, although the squad could be rotated following the draw with Southampton.

Nemanja Matic remains doubtful due to a shin injury but Fred could feature after completing Covid-19 isolation.

Brighton have the same squad available from the win at Watford last weekend.

Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are their only absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in 13 attempts in all competitions, drawing two games and losing 11.

The Seagulls have taken just one point from a possible 24 in the top flight at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have won the past five Premier League meetings after losing two of the first three.

Manchester United

The Red Devils have failed to win back-to-back league matches in which they led at half time for the first time since December 1998.

United's average of 1.4 goals per Premier League game under Ralf Rangnick is their lowest under any manager.

However, their solitary defeat in 12 Premier League matches since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came against Wolves on 3 January.

United have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. They have never dropped more than 14 in an entire season in the competition.

They are unbeaten in 24 home league games in February since losing 2-1 to Manchester City in 2008 (W18, D6).

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone six club appearances without a goal in all competitions for the first time since a run of seven from December 2008 to January 2009 during his first spell at United.

Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games against Brighton, worth a total of six points to the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes has scored three goals and assisted two in three outings in this Premier League fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches for the first time (W3, D4). Their only longer top-flight run without defeat was eight games from October to November 1981.

It's just one defeat in 12 away fixtures this season for Albion - no side has lost fewer.

Brighton have never won an away league match against either of the two Manchester clubs in 19 attempts. Only Hull City (24) have gone longer without winning at either City or United in Football League history.

Brighton have won just two of their 20 midweek Premier League away games.

Neil Maupay has equalled last season's tally of eight Premier League goals in 12 fewer appearances. He has earned Brighton seven points this season, second only to Jamie Vardy's eight for Leicester.

