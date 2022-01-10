Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton19:45BrentfordBrentford
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl
Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side have only lost once at home in the league this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have Che Adams available again following a positive Covid test, with Mohammed Salisu back after a ban.

However, they are still without Moussa Djenepo, Tino Livramento, Alex McCarthy, Thierry Small, Yan Valery and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Brentford could welcome back Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen.

Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, Charlie Goode, Rico Henry, Mathias Jorgensen and David Raya remain out, while Frank Onyeka is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is the first top-flight meeting between Southampton and Brentford.
  • Brentford have earned successive 2-0 wins at St Mary's: in League One in December 2010 and the EFL Cup in September 2020.

Southampton

  • Southampton's only defeat in nine home league fixtures this season came against Wolves in September.
  • Their six home draws is as many as they had in the previous two seasons combined.
  • All four of Southampton's league victories this campaign have been by a one-goal margin.
  • Saints have won 41% of their Premier League games played in January, their highest rate of any month in a typical season.
  • Southampton have lost four of their past six league matches against promoted sides.
  • They have won seven of their last eight games when facing a side for the first time in the top flight.

Brentford

  • After accruing eight points from their first four away fixtures this season, Brentford have taken just two from their last five attempts.
  • They have scored three winning goals in the final 10 minutes of league games this season, more than any other top-flight side.
  • Eighteen of the 26 Premier League goals conceded by the Bees have come in the first half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City21172253134053
2Chelsea21127245162943
3Liverpool20126252183442
4Arsenal2011273325835
5West Ham20104637271034
6Tottenham1810352320333
7Man Utd199463027331
8Wolves198471414028
9Brighton196942020027
10Leicester187473133-225
11Crystal Palace205872930-123
12Brentford196582326-323
13Aston Villa1971112530-522
14Southampton194962029-921
15Everton185492332-919
16Leeds194782137-1619
17Watford1841132236-1413
18Burnley171881627-1111
19Newcastle1918101942-2311
20Norwich192413842-3410
View full Premier League table

