Aston VillaAston Villa1BurnleyBurnley1

Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley: Clarets dig deep to climb out of relegation zone

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Villa Park

From the section Premier Leaguecomments222

Ashley Barnes scores a penalty for Burnley against Aston Villa
Ashley Barnes is the 14th different player to score for Burnley in the Premier League this season (excluding own goals)

Burnley secured a precious point at Aston Villa that was enough to move them out of the Premier League's relegation zone and put their fate in their own hands heading into the final game of the season.

Ashley Barnes' well-taken penalty put the Clarets in front just before half-time.

However, Villa were the better side and the least they deserved was the draw given to them by Emiliano Buendia's equaliser in the 48th minute.

Burnley's goal difference advantage over Leeds means there is no realistic chance of them going down if they beat Newcastle at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Their position would have been even better had Wout Weghorst not somehow failed to convert after being set up by Connor Roberts, whose own effort had been brilliantly saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Burnley were the ones defending desperately at the end though after substitute Matt Lowton was sent off in stoppage time - barely five minutes after coming on after catching Calum Chambers with his follow-through as he over-reached to win the ball.

Pope keeps cool to save battling Clarets

The perceived wisdom is that Burnley have an advantage in the survival battle because they have been down this road so many times before.

The reality is they have never gone into the final day with their top-flight future at stake.

What they do have is home advantage in addition to their position in the table, which, thanks to one strike of the ball, is markedly better than it was at kick-off.

Even though Maxwel Cornet was brought down by Buendia for the spot-kick, there was no chance of the Ivorian taking it after his miss at West Ham last month.

Barnes kept his nerve despite a slight delay and found the bottom corner as Martinez went the wrong way.

There was no doubting goalkeeper Nick Pope was their man of the match though as he repelled Villa on at least half a dozen occasions.

The one-handed effort to turn away Bertrand Traore's second-half strike was superb and, as Villa pushed on for the winner, the England keeper twice prevented Danny Ings from putting the home side ahead.

While Tyrone Mings' block to turn Weghorst's late shot wide was superb, he shouldn't have been given the opportunity to keep the ball out.

If that had gone in, Burnley would only have needed a point on Sunday. As it is, Mike Jackson needs his side to get three to be certain of completing a most unlikely escape act.

Can Villa deny Man City?

Although it would take an unlikely sequence of results on the final day, Villa could still secure their first top-10 finish since 2011.

However, most attention for them will centre around whether they can shake up the Premier League title battle.

As with many teams at this time of the campaign, Villa's issue is maintaining focus. The good news for Liverpool, given the massive favour they need from Steven Gerrard and his team, is they have not relocated to the beach just yet.

They were the better side in the first half, with John McGinn drawing two excellent saves out of Pope.

And it was the Scot who delivered the precise pass through the Burnley defence that created Buendia's equaliser.

Evidently, the Clarets do not have the luxury of bringing on a substitute in the class of Philippe Coutinho or Ings, as Villa were able to do in the final stages.

Like their manager, both players have Liverpool connections.

Neither was able to fashion a winner in this game and the red half of Merseyside will hope they were saving their heroics for Sunday.

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 16Chambers
  • 5Mings
  • 27Digne
  • 10Buendía
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forCoutinhoat 72'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 33ChukwuemekaSubstituted forTraoréat 57'minutes
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forIngsat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 15Traoré
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 20Ings
  • 23Coutinho
  • 25Olsen
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 59Feeney

Burnley

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 22Collins
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 28LongBooked at 55mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 11McNeilSubstituted forLennonat 79'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 4Cork
  • 10BarnesSubstituted forWeghorstat 71'minutes
  • 20CornetSubstituted forLowtonat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 9Weghorst
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 17Lennon
  • 26Bardsley
  • 37Thomas
  • 39Dodgson
  • 44Costelloe
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
40,468

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Cash (Aston Villa).

  4. Post update

    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).

  7. Post update

    Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: Red Card Matthew Lowton (Burnley).

  9. Dismissal

    Matthew Lowton (Burnley) is shown the red card.

  10. Post update

    Calum Chambers (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Nick Pope.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía with a through ball.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Roberts.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Roberts (Burnley) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.

Player of the match

PopeNick Pope

with an average of 7.56

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.58

  2. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    6.23

  3. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    6.14

  4. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.12

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    6.02

  6. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    5.93

  7. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    5.88

  8. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    5.75

  9. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    5.75

  10. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.74

  11. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.73

  12. Squad number15Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.64

  13. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    5.61

  14. Squad number33Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    5.21

Burnley

  1. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    7.56

  2. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    6.12

  3. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    6.10

  4. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    6.08

  5. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    6.06

  6. Squad number28Player nameLong
    Average rating

    5.94

  7. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.89

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.85

  9. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    5.81

  10. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    5.79

  11. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    5.78

  12. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    5.36

  13. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    5.28

  14. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    4.96

