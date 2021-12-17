Aston Villa v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Villa's Emiliano Buendia impressed against his former club Norwich in midweek before being substituted after a kick on the foot

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa playmaker Emiliano Buendia is expected to be involved despite nursing a foot problem.

Several players are absent because of Covid-19, including Anwar El Ghazi and Morgan Sanson, while three regular starters are one booking from a ban.

Burnley will assess the fitness of Maxwel Cornet, who missed their most recent game because of a thigh injury.

Dale Stephens could make his comeback from Covid-19 but Connor Roberts and Ashley Barnes remain unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley, who were one of the teams who had their game postponed because of Covid-19 in midweek, have not really got going yet this season. They have not even managed a goal in any of their past three matches.

In contrast, Aston Villa are going well under Steven Gerrard, who got his fourth win in six games as manager when they beat Norwich on Tuesday. They will be full of confidence going into this one.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley could equal their longest unbeaten league run away to Aston Villa of four games, set between 1930 and 1947.

Villa's solitary victory in the past six Premier League meetings was by 2-1 at Turf Moor in January 2020 (D3, L2).

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard's haul of 12 points from his first six Premier League games in charge has only been bettered once by an Aston Villa manager - John Gregory earned 15 points in 1998.

However, only Southampton have lost more top-flight fixtures in 2021 than Villa's tally of 20.

Aston Villa have scored in nine successive home league matches since a 0-0 draw with Everton in May.

Seventeen of their 22 league goals this season have come after half-time.

Danny Ings has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against former side Burnley, all for Southampton.

Burnley

Burnley have only won one of their opening 15 top-flight fixtures for the first time since 1970, when they went on to be relegated.

It's nine Premier League away games without a win for Sean Dyche's side since beating Fulham in May (D4, L5).

However, they have lost just once in their past seven Premier League matches (W1, D5).

The Clarets could go four successive top-flight fixtures without a goal for the first time in 13 months. It's 311 minutes since Maxwel Cornet scored in the draw with Crystal Palace.

Burnley have dropped 14 points from winning positions this season, compared to five at the same stage in 2020-21.

Chris Wood has scored four goals in his past five league starts against Aston Villa.

