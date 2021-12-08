Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee0HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Dundee 0-1 Heart of Midlothian: Late Jamie Walker goal the difference

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Jamie Walker breaks the deadlock for Hearts
Jamie Walker's goal ensured Hearts remain clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership after they overcame a depleted Dundee at Dens.

Robbie Neilson's side made hard work of beating a team missing a glut of first-team players, but Walker latched onto a rebound deep into the second half after Aaron McEneff's deflected shot had hit a post.

It was Dundee's fourth defeat in a row, with second-bottom Ross County closing the gap to within a point, with they and St Johnstone having a game in hand.

Hearts remain five-points clear in third after their third win in six games. However, Neilson revealed defender Stephen Kingsley will requite an x-ray on his foot after he limped off in the first half.

Dundee manager James McPake claimed pre-match that no-one would be giving his team a chance, with two 17-year-olds among the five substitutes he was able to name.

The home side were not helped by Jason Cummings being sent away from the club until Monday, with McPake claiming he was "completely unfit to train" on Friday.

That meant Leigh Griffiths made his a first start since October, with McPake praying the on-loan Celtic striker's fitness would hold up, but it was Dundee who produced the better chances in the first half.

Paul McGowan forced a low save from Craig Gordon, while Danny Mullen - albeit in an offside position - failed to connect with a header with just the goalkeeper to beat at the back post.

But Hearts upped it after the break. Taylor Moore and Walker sent shots over the bar, and Cammy Devlin's effort was deflected over by Liam Fontaine.

Then Walker was furious when he beat a defender, rounded Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and knocked the ball into an empty net, only to find referee Willie Collum had already awarded Hearts a free-kick.

But the visitors, who despite their pressure had gone 75 minutes without a single shot on target, finally broke the deadlock.

McEneff's shot from the edge of the box was deflected off the boot of Fontaine and onto a post. The ball bounced behind Legzdins across goal and into the path of Walker, who smacked home from close range.

As the fog began to fall and conditions became difficult, Hearts main worry was the game would be abandoned.

And Dundee did have late chances. Paul McMullan's shot flew across the face of goal and Mullen shot wide in time-added-on, but Hearts held on for the points.

Man of the match - Peter Haring

Hearts Peter Haring challenges Dundee's Paul McGowan
The Austrian midfielder Peter Haring (right) was a stand out for Hearts, helping out defensively and also getting forward on occasion too

What did we learn?

The last time these sides met in a 1-1 Tynecastle draw in October, Hearts were top of the league and dreaming of a title challenge. Since then, defeats by Rangers and Celtic have lowered the expectations to fighting for third.

This was far from a vintage performance, but the three points retains daylight between them and the chasing pack in the battle for a Europa League spot, which will still be a fine achievement in their first season back in the top flight.

For Dundee, the trapdoor at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership remains precariously close, and had it not been for Livingston's late equaliser at home to Ross County, they would have been second-bottom.

But manager McPake will be encouraged by what was a battling performance from his side. And Griffiths, making his first start since October, looked lively too as he completed the 90 minutes.

What did they say?

Dundee manager James McPake: "My first thought is pride, the way that group have handled the last couple of days. Max Anderson couldn't train the last couple of days, he was a close contact and had to wait for a negative PCR test.

"They gave everything, we had 11 players who put their bodies on the line. It's a game we're devastated we've lost. I'm devastated for the players because they deserved something from that game."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "Stephen [Kingsley] is in a boot. That rattled both teams and it took a while for it to settle. He's quite bad. I don't think the boy meant it, but it's the follow through that comes up and sort of smashes his leg.

"Aaron McEnff and Jamie Walker both came on and changed the game."

What's next?

Dundee are away to Aberdeen on 26 December (15:00 GMT), while Hearts host Ross County at the same time.

Player of the match

WalkerJamie Walker

with an average of 8.22

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Legzdins
  • 16Elliott
  • 4Fontaine
  • 6McGhee
  • 2Kerr
  • 18McMullan
  • 10McGowanBooked at 54mins
  • 24AndersonBooked at 47mins
  • 17McCowanSubstituted forJakubiakat 80'minutes
  • 29GriffithsBooked at 58mins
  • 9MullenBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 7Jakubiak
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor
  • 46Donald
  • 48Lamb

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4SouttarBooked at 80mins
  • 19Halkett
  • 3KingsleySubstituted forCochraneat 24'minutes
  • 15Moore
  • 5Haring
  • 14Devlin
  • 16Halliday
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forWalkerat 58'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 9WoodburnSubstituted forMcEneffat 74'minutes
  • 18McKay

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Walker
  • 8McEneff
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Cochrane
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 25Logan
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
5,874

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home23
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee 0, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Alex Cochrane tries a through ball, but Barrie McKay is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian).

  5. Post update

    Liam Fontaine (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths.

  7. Post update

    Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

  9. Booking

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee. Alex Jakubiak replaces Luke McCowan.

  16. Booking

    John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian).

  18. Post update

    Leigh Griffiths (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

