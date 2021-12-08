Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers1Dundee UtdDundee United0

Rangers 1-0 Dundee United: League leaders edge out Covid-hit visitors to extend lead at top

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tavernier penalty v Dundee United
Scott McMann's clear handball allowed Rangers captain James Tavernier to covert a winning penalty

Rangers extended their lead at the Scottish Premiership summit with their eighth consecutive league win after edging out a Covid-hit Dundee United.

The depleted visitors, who had four teenagers in their line-up, held firm for more than 70 minutes before captain James Tavernier slammed in a penalty.

The result stretches Rangers' advantage to seven points, but League Cup finalists Celtic have a game in hand.

United, who have one win in their last nine, drop to fifth.

However, it was a hugely impressive effort from Thomas Courts' men, who had an entire XI of first-team regulars - including the likes of Benjamin Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs, Ian Harkes, Peter Pawlett, Ilmari Niskanen and Marc McNulty - missing for the trip.

But Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side showed the mark of champions and found a way to win, ensuring the Dutchman's winning league start continues.

Travelling to Ibrox will a full squad would have still been a daunting assignment for United, given the run of form they have endured, coupled with the fact Rangers are unbeaten at home in the league since March 2020.

But with four teenagers in a depleted starting XI, getting any kind of positive result was bordering on insurmountable for Courts when Alan Muir blew the first whistle.

It wasn't just in the United line-up there was eye-catching team news, though, as Rangers right-backs Tavernier and Nathan Patterson started together for the first time.

Captain Tavernier began at centre-back, with Patterson in his natural position, but the experiment only lasted a matter of minutes as Tavernier was beaten far too easily by Adrian Sporle in the build-up to an effort on goal from Nicky Clark.

Courts' youngsters were shining in the Ibrox fog, as 18-year-old Chris Mochrie had a goalbound close-range shot blocked.

Rangers showed fleeting signs of clicking into gear in the first half, with Alfredo Morelos dragging a finish wide and forcing Trevor Carson to tip a header over either side of efforts from Glen Kamara, John Lundstram and Tavernier.

But too often their play was safe and slack in a largely pedestrian first-half showing. Scott Wright's half-time introduction for Lundstram gave the hosts more in attack as Rangers turned the screw.

Morelos drilled over on the turn before neat play in the box between the Colombian and Wright resulted in the former Aberdeen man forcing Carson into a fine stop.

Then came the penalty, as Scott McMann's clear handball allowed captain Tavernier to step up and dispatch to Carson's right.

Rangers passed up chances to settle to game and left the door open for a spirited United, who gave their hosts a fright when teenager Darren Watson headed off the bar in injury time after poor defending from the hosts.

But Van Bronckhorst's men survived the scare to keep momentum rolling while turning up the heat on Celtic.

Man of the match - Scott Wright

Scott Wright
The former Aberdeen forward's introduction at the break was key in Rangers becoming more of a threat after a laboured first half

What did we learn?

When the teams were announced, you would be forgiven for expecting a demoralising day for United. A fourth consecutive defeat will hurt, of course, but Courts can take huge pride in his young side for going toe to toe with the league leaders.

The United boss has giving youth a chance high on his agenda, and performances like that will give him encouragement to throw them in again.

Van Bronckhorst wasn't mucking about when he hooked Lundstram at the break. Wright's introduction was the catalyst for an improved second-half display and the Dutchman must take credit for that.

The Ibrox side's last league defeat, a 1-0 loss at Tannadice in August, feels a long time ago now and has been followed by 17 Premiership games. When leagues are won, games like these are considered the ones that pushed teams over the line.

What did they say?

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "The performance and result can sometimes spiral at venues like this, but they [young players] really represented the club fantastically well in what's been a really tough week.

"I'm really proud of them. Barring a penalty incident, I don't think there was too much in the game. They really have to take a big stride forward and experience this on a regular basis."

What's next?

Both teams resume Premiership action on 26 December as Rangers host St Mirren and Dundee United welcome Hibernian (both 15:00 GMT).

Player of the match

MeekisonArchie Meekison

with an average of 7.11

Rangers

  1. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    5.45

  2. Squad number16Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    5.34

  3. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.32

  4. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.20

  5. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.19

  6. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.17

  7. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    5.12

  8. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.10

  9. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.90

  10. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    4.87

  11. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    4.84

  12. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    4.80

  13. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.68

Dundee United

  1. Squad number32Player nameMeekison
    Average rating

    7.11

  2. Squad number26Player nameMochrie
    Average rating

    7.08

  3. Squad number30Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    7.07

  4. Squad number52Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    7.06

  5. Squad number3Player nameSpörle
    Average rating

    7.04

  6. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.03

  7. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    7.03

  8. Squad number21Player nameGlass
    Average rating

    7.02

  9. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.00

  10. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.99

  11. Squad number27Player nameAppéré
    Average rating

    6.90

  12. Squad number14Player nameHoti
    Average rating

    6.86

  13. Squad number28Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.83

  14. Squad number16Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    6.69

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregorBooked at 90mins
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 3Bassey
  • 16Patterson
  • 37ArfieldSubstituted forAriboat 64'minutes
  • 4LundstramSubstituted forWrightat 45'minutes
  • 18Kamara
  • 7Hagi
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 15Simpson
  • 17Aribo
  • 22Bacuna
  • 23Wright
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 43King

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 16Carson
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 33McMann
  • 30Watson
  • 26MochrieBooked at 61minsSubstituted forHotiat 65'minutes
  • 52MooreSubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
  • 32MeekisonBooked at 34mins
  • 3Spörle
  • 21GlassSubstituted forAppéréat 58'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 11Chalmers
  • 14Hoti
  • 27Appéré
  • 28Smith
  • 31Newman
  • 46Thomson
  • 50O'Donnell
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
49,252

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Dundee United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Dundee United 0.

  3. Booking

    Allan McGregor (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Darren Watson (Dundee United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  7. Post update

    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kerr Smith (Dundee United).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

  10. Post update

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Wright.

  12. Booking

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Louis Appéré (Dundee United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. James Tavernier tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kerr Smith (Dundee United).

