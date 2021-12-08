Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1Ross CountyRoss County1

Livingston 1-1 Ross County: Late Ayo Obileye header snatches draw

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

David Cancola's spectacular curling effort was cancelled out by Ayo Obileye's late header
Ross County conceded a late goal for the second time in a week as Ayo Obileye's header snatched a Scottish Premiership draw for Livingston.

The defender nodded in at the back post in the 89th minute to deny County a fourth win in eight games.

It cancelled out David Cancola's stunning 25-yard strike just before the break which had County ahead.

They were heading three points clear of St Johnstone at the foot of the table, but edge just one ahead instead.

Livingston are five further ahead in eighth place despite being denied a third straight victory.

County also came into the game in good form, having registered 11 points from the last 21 available and pushed Celtic until the 97th minute on Wednesday, when Anthony Ralston's winner sunk them.

Cancola's spectacular curling effort on the stroke of half-time had them in control despite a scrappy opening 45 minutes, and they were the width of the bar away from going two goals up in the second half.

But substitute Ross Callachan's strike cannoned off the woodwork and did not drop in, which left them defending their own box late on from a Livingston side who shelled in crosses, with Nicky Devlin and Alan Forrest testing Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Jack Fitzwater passed up three good chances with his head across the 90 minutes, and Obileye missed another, before the Londoner charged in at the back post to head in James Penrice's high, hanging delivery to cruelly punish the visitors.

And Livingston also snatched a winner at the death when Jason Holt's 20-yard drive flicked off the cross bar with Maynard-Brewer beaten in stoppage time.

Man of the match - Jake Vokins

Vokins was full of energy at left-back for Ross County. He made more tackles than any of his team-mates and nobody was on the ball more
What did we learn?

County have been in good form recently and have generally performed well this term. Even when they've lost only Celtic, Rangers, and Hibernian have managed to beat them by more than one goal.

But they seem to fall on the wrong side of tight margins. Livingston probably deserved a draw for their second-half display, but seeing these games out could be the difference between survival and relegation for the Highlanders.

Vokins performed well for County down the left, Blair Spittal was influential once more, and Cancola worked hard in midfield as well as scoring a magnificent goal. But ultimately this will feel like a defeat.

If County struggle to battle for points, then Livingston are the masters. They ended the game the stronger side - and their ability to get down the sides of County was effective as the crosses rained in, finally to good effect when Obileye headed in. Martindale's decision to keep the defender up top proved decisive.

In two meetings this season, County have been the better team the majority of the time. Yet it's Livingston who have taken four points from six.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We'd actually moved [goalscorer] Ayo [Obileye] up front. We'd had a set play before the goal and I said to big Ayo 'just stay up front'.

"Over the piece I think a draw is a fair result. First half, not great. Second half I thought we were better and deserved the equaliser."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I don't think anyone finds it easy coming here. I don't think we've won here for eight or nine years.

"Disappointed it's the last minute again but they've come on leaps and bounds since the start of the season and I'm really proud of them at the moment, the way we're playing."

What's next?

Livingston are away to Motherwell next Sunday (15:00 GMT), while Ross County face a crucial away tussle with the only side below them, St Johnstone, on Wednesday (19:45).

Player of the match

Maynard-BrewerAshley Maynard-Brewer

with an average of 7.74

Livingston

  1. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number10Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    6.82

  3. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    6.69

  4. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.66

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.50

  7. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.40

  8. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    6.33

  9. Squad number21Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    6.27

  10. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    5.83

  11. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    5.75

  12. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.44

  13. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    5.13

  14. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    4.86

Ross County

  1. Squad number31Player nameMaynard-Brewer
    Average rating

    7.74

  2. Squad number3Player nameVokins
    Average rating

    7.50

  3. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    7.49

  4. Squad number17Player nameCharles-Cook
    Average rating

    7.48

  5. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    7.38

  6. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    7.21

  8. Squad number20Player nameClarke
    Average rating

    7.12

  9. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    6.93

  10. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.89

  11. Squad number10Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    6.88

  12. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    6.04

  13. Squad number18Player nameBurroughs
    Average rating

    5.05

  14. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    4.06

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6ObileyeBooked at 90mins
  • 29PenriceBooked at 72mins
  • 21McMillanSubstituted forBaileyat 57'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 33Omeonga
  • 10SibbaldSubstituted forPittmanat 70'minutes
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes
  • 17Forrest

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 8Pittman
  • 9Anderson
  • 14Bailey
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 24Kelly
  • 36Maley

Ross County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 2RandallBooked at 88mins
  • 20Clarke
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 90mins
  • 3Vokins
  • 17Charles-CookBooked at 78minsSubstituted forWatsonat 85'minutes
  • 22Tillson
  • 4CancolaBooked at 34mins
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forBurroughsat 82'minutes
  • 10SamuelSubstituted forCallachanat 66'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 8Callachan
  • 9Samuel
  • 15Watson
  • 18Burroughs
  • 23Hungbo
  • 24Paton
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
2,554

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 1, Ross County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 1, Ross County 1.

  3. Booking

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Odin Bailey (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Livingston) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odin Bailey.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Randall (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Vokins.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).

  12. Post update

    Connor Randall (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Booking

    Ayo Obileye (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 1, Ross County 1. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by James Penrice with a cross.

  15. Booking

    Connor Randall (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ross Callachan (Ross County).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Keith Watson replaces Regan Charles-Cook.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Devlin (Livingston).

  20. Post update

    Jack Burroughs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers19153141142748
2Celtic18132339112841
3Hearts1996427171033
4Motherwell198472326-328
5Dundee Utd197481520-525
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian186572021-123
8Livingston195591524-920
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee1944111735-1816
11Ross County183692432-815
12St Johnstone183510920-1114
View full Scottish Premiership table

