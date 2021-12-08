Match ends, Livingston 1, Ross County 1.
Ross County conceded a late goal for the second time in a week as Ayo Obileye's header snatched a Scottish Premiership draw for Livingston.
The defender nodded in at the back post in the 89th minute to deny County a fourth win in eight games.
It cancelled out David Cancola's stunning 25-yard strike just before the break which had County ahead.
They were heading three points clear of St Johnstone at the foot of the table, but edge just one ahead instead.
Livingston are five further ahead in eighth place despite being denied a third straight victory.
County also came into the game in good form, having registered 11 points from the last 21 available and pushed Celtic until the 97th minute on Wednesday, when Anthony Ralston's winner sunk them.
Cancola's spectacular curling effort on the stroke of half-time had them in control despite a scrappy opening 45 minutes, and they were the width of the bar away from going two goals up in the second half.
But substitute Ross Callachan's strike cannoned off the woodwork and did not drop in, which left them defending their own box late on from a Livingston side who shelled in crosses, with Nicky Devlin and Alan Forrest testing Ashley Maynard-Brewer.
Jack Fitzwater passed up three good chances with his head across the 90 minutes, and Obileye missed another, before the Londoner charged in at the back post to head in James Penrice's high, hanging delivery to cruelly punish the visitors.
And Livingston also snatched a winner at the death when Jason Holt's 20-yard drive flicked off the cross bar with Maynard-Brewer beaten in stoppage time.
Man of the match - Jake Vokins
What did we learn?
County have been in good form recently and have generally performed well this term. Even when they've lost only Celtic, Rangers, and Hibernian have managed to beat them by more than one goal.
But they seem to fall on the wrong side of tight margins. Livingston probably deserved a draw for their second-half display, but seeing these games out could be the difference between survival and relegation for the Highlanders.
Vokins performed well for County down the left, Blair Spittal was influential once more, and Cancola worked hard in midfield as well as scoring a magnificent goal. But ultimately this will feel like a defeat.
If County struggle to battle for points, then Livingston are the masters. They ended the game the stronger side - and their ability to get down the sides of County was effective as the crosses rained in, finally to good effect when Obileye headed in. Martindale's decision to keep the defender up top proved decisive.
In two meetings this season, County have been the better team the majority of the time. Yet it's Livingston who have taken four points from six.
What they said
Livingston manager David Martindale: "We'd actually moved [goalscorer] Ayo [Obileye] up front. We'd had a set play before the goal and I said to big Ayo 'just stay up front'.
"Over the piece I think a draw is a fair result. First half, not great. Second half I thought we were better and deserved the equaliser."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I don't think anyone finds it easy coming here. I don't think we've won here for eight or nine years.
"Disappointed it's the last minute again but they've come on leaps and bounds since the start of the season and I'm really proud of them at the moment, the way we're playing."
What's next?
Livingston are away to Motherwell next Sunday (15:00 GMT), while Ross County face a crucial away tussle with the only side below them, St Johnstone, on Wednesday (19:45).
Player of the match
Maynard-BrewerAshley Maynard-Brewer
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number10Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number21Player nameMcMillanAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
4.86
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameMaynard-BrewerAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number3Player nameVokinsAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number17Player nameCharles-CookAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number20Player nameClarkeAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number10Player nameSamuelAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number18Player nameBurroughsAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
4.06
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6ObileyeBooked at 90mins
- 29PenriceBooked at 72mins
- 21McMillanSubstituted forBaileyat 57'minutes
- 18Holt
- 33Omeonga
- 10SibbaldSubstituted forPittmanat 70'minutes
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes
- 17Forrest
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 8Pittman
- 9Anderson
- 14Bailey
- 15Panayiotou
- 24Kelly
- 36Maley
Ross County
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 2RandallBooked at 88mins
- 20Clarke
- 5BaldwinBooked at 90mins
- 3Vokins
- 17Charles-CookBooked at 78minsSubstituted forWatsonat 85'minutes
- 22Tillson
- 4CancolaBooked at 34mins
- 7SpittalSubstituted forBurroughsat 82'minutes
- 10SamuelSubstituted forCallachanat 66'minutes
- 26White
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 8Callachan
- 9Samuel
- 15Watson
- 18Burroughs
- 23Hungbo
- 24Paton
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 2,554
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
