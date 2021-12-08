Match ends, Motherwell 2, St. Johnstone 0.
Motherwell moved up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership and heightened the gloom around St Johnstone after administering the bottom club's fifth consecutive defeat.
Dean Cornelius' controlled strike from the edge of the box and Kevin van Veen's low effort, struck in each half, sealed the points for the hosts as they leapfrogged Dundee United.
St Johnstone struggled to create any clear-cut chances and are one point adrift at the foot of the top flight having not won in six games.
Callum Davidson made five changes to his XI but they looked void of any creativity, just as they have done for weeks, registering only one shot on target.
This fixture had never finished 0-0 at Fir Park and Motherwell looked intent on making sure that record was extended as they enjoyed promising spells on the ball early on.
Sean Goss' cross was nodded away by Jamie McCart but only as far as Cornelius, who was poised on the edge of the box. The midfielder chested it down and fizzed the ball into the bottom corner with a controlled finish for his first goal for the club.
Further chances would follow. Uncharacteristically for the St Johnstone backline, they were bullied in their own box by Van Veen and his shot was deflected wide for a corner, from which Stephen O'Donnell lashed wide.
Viv Solomon-Otabor launched a rare St Johnstone attack and flashed a ball across the goalmouth but Stevie May was just short of reaching it and converting what would almost certainly have been a goal.
May would connect with an attempt later in the game, but it flashed over, while Liam Craig and Callum Booth both had efforts which failed to unduly trouble Liam Kelly.
Motherwell, though, would double their lead after the break. Sondre Solholm Johansen launched a straight ball over the top and Van Veen showed great composure to go one way, come back the other, and score with a low, powerful shot.
What did we learn?
St Johnstone are struggling to muster any chances, never mind goals. Their only shot on target at Fir Park came late on, with all of their other attempts coming from distance.
They don't look much more accomplished at the other end right now, either. Kevin van Veen was toying with the Perth defenders at times and showed some sensational footwork for his goal, twisting and turning with ease just yards from goal.
Tony Watt's contract situation has been one of this week's main talking points but he flew under the radar in this match, with Van Veen the attacker who shone the brightest.
What they said
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I thought we got bullied. First half, it was probably fairly even, we lost a bad goal from the second phase of the cross and we're disappointed with the reaction to it.
"At the moment, we're not competing well enough basically and I take the brunt of the responsibility for that. It's something I've got to look at. It's my responsibility, I take it on the chin. I won't make any excuses."
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We were always wary of St Johnstone's threats, they're going through a tough patch but they're a good team with a very good manager.
"We always had to be on top of our game all the way, even a 2-0 with five minutes to go I've seen it change before. We scored at great times with two fantastic finishes. It was a really professional performance from my team."
What's next?
St Johnstone host the side who are currently one point above them, Ross County, on Wednesday (19:45 GMT). Motherwell host Livingston on 26 December (15:00 GMT).
