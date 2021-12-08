Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell2St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Motherwell 2-0 St Johnstone: Graham Alexander's side go fourth with win

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Dean Cornelius' powerful strike opened the scoring at Fir Park
Motherwell moved up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership and heightened the gloom around St Johnstone after administering the bottom club's fifth consecutive defeat.

Dean Cornelius' controlled strike from the edge of the box and Kevin van Veen's low effort, struck in each half, sealed the points for the hosts as they leapfrogged Dundee United.

St Johnstone struggled to create any clear-cut chances and are one point adrift at the foot of the top flight having not won in six games.

Callum Davidson made five changes to his XI but they looked void of any creativity, just as they have done for weeks, registering only one shot on target.

This fixture had never finished 0-0 at Fir Park and Motherwell looked intent on making sure that record was extended as they enjoyed promising spells on the ball early on.

Sean Goss' cross was nodded away by Jamie McCart but only as far as Cornelius, who was poised on the edge of the box. The midfielder chested it down and fizzed the ball into the bottom corner with a controlled finish for his first goal for the club.

Further chances would follow. Uncharacteristically for the St Johnstone backline, they were bullied in their own box by Van Veen and his shot was deflected wide for a corner, from which Stephen O'Donnell lashed wide.

Viv Solomon-Otabor launched a rare St Johnstone attack and flashed a ball across the goalmouth but Stevie May was just short of reaching it and converting what would almost certainly have been a goal.

May would connect with an attempt later in the game, but it flashed over, while Liam Craig and Callum Booth both had efforts which failed to unduly trouble Liam Kelly.

Motherwell, though, would double their lead after the break. Sondre Solholm Johansen launched a straight ball over the top and Van Veen showed great composure to go one way, come back the other, and score with a low, powerful shot.

Man of the Match - Kevin van Veen

Kevin van Veen
The goal was good enough to earn the forward the award on its own but his tireless work rate caused St Johnstone's defence constant problems

What did we learn?

St Johnstone are struggling to muster any chances, never mind goals. Their only shot on target at Fir Park came late on, with all of their other attempts coming from distance.

They don't look much more accomplished at the other end right now, either. Kevin van Veen was toying with the Perth defenders at times and showed some sensational footwork for his goal, twisting and turning with ease just yards from goal.

Tony Watt's contract situation has been one of this week's main talking points but he flew under the radar in this match, with Van Veen the attacker who shone the brightest.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I thought we got bullied. First half, it was probably fairly even, we lost a bad goal from the second phase of the cross and we're disappointed with the reaction to it.

"At the moment, we're not competing well enough basically and I take the brunt of the responsibility for that. It's something I've got to look at. It's my responsibility, I take it on the chin. I won't make any excuses."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "We were always wary of St Johnstone's threats, they're going through a tough patch but they're a good team with a very good manager.

"We always had to be on top of our game all the way, even a 2-0 with five minutes to go I've seen it change before. We scored at great times with two fantastic finishes. It was a really professional performance from my team."

What's next?

St Johnstone host the side who are currently one point above them, Ross County, on Wednesday (19:45 GMT). Motherwell host Livingston on 26 December (15:00 GMT).

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 7.84

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.84

  2. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    5.51

  3. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    5.33

  4. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    5.27

  5. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    5.22

  6. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    5.15

  7. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.02

  8. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    4.89

  9. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    4.82

  10. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    4.77

  11. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    4.64

  12. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    3.33

  13. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    3.25

  14. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    2.72

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number27Player nameSolomon-Otabor
    Average rating

    6.33

  2. Squad number13Player nameBryson
    Average rating

    6.30

  3. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.29

  4. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    6.16

  5. Squad number19Player nameRooney
    Average rating

    6.11

  6. Squad number26Player nameCraig
    Average rating

    6.11

  7. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.98

  8. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.98

  9. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.95

  10. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    5.93

  11. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.55

  12. Squad number34Player nameButterfield
    Average rating

    5.11

  13. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    4.67

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 19McGinley
  • 18Cornelius
  • 22Donnelly
  • 27GossBooked at 75mins
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forRobertsat 88'minutes
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forShieldsat 75'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forCarrollat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 12Fox
  • 16Slattery
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 28Roberts
  • 29Shields

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Clark
  • 2BrownSubstituted forButterfieldat 57'minutes
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 19Rooney
  • 13Bryson
  • 26CraigSubstituted forO'Halloranat 67'minutes
  • 24Booth
  • 14Middleton
  • 27Solomon-Otabor
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 5Dendoncker
  • 8Davidson
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 21Crawford
  • 34Butterfield
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
3,920

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, St. Johnstone 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Shaun Rooney (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Bryson.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone).

  5. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jordan Roberts replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stevie May (St. Johnstone).

  8. Post update

    Liam Donnelly (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jake Carroll replaces Tony Watt.

  10. Post update

    Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dean Cornelius (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone).

  17. Post update

    Kaiyne Woolery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Connor Shields replaces Kevin van Veen.

  19. Booking

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Viv Solomon-Otabor (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

