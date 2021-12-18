Tranmere Rovers v Leyton Orient

TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Match report to follow.
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|20
|13
|5
|2
|43
|20
|23
|44
|2
|Northampton
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|17
|12
|40
|3
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|12
|35
|4
|Newport
|21
|9
|7
|5
|35
|26
|9
|34
|5
|Exeter
|21
|8
|9
|4
|32
|24
|8
|33
|6
|Sutton United
|21
|10
|3
|8
|32
|27
|5
|33
|7
|Swindon
|20
|9
|6
|5
|29
|24
|5
|33
|8
|Tranmere
|20
|9
|5
|6
|17
|14
|3
|32
|9
|Leyton Orient
|21
|7
|10
|4
|37
|20
|17
|31
|10
|Harrogate
|21
|8
|6
|7
|35
|30
|5
|30
|11
|Mansfield
|21
|8
|5
|8
|24
|26
|-2
|29
|12
|Walsall
|21
|7
|7
|7
|25
|24
|1
|28
|13
|Hartlepool
|21
|8
|3
|10
|22
|31
|-9
|27
|14
|Bradford
|21
|5
|11
|5
|27
|25
|2
|26
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|-6
|26
|16
|Crawley
|20
|7
|4
|9
|23
|30
|-7
|25
|17
|Salford
|20
|6
|6
|8
|23
|21
|2
|24
|18
|Rochdale
|21
|5
|9
|7
|27
|30
|-3
|24
|19
|Barrow
|20
|5
|7
|8
|22
|24
|-2
|22
|20
|Colchester
|20
|5
|7
|8
|16
|25
|-9
|22
|21
|Carlisle
|21
|4
|7
|10
|15
|29
|-14
|19
|22
|Stevenage
|20
|4
|7
|9
|16
|33
|-17
|19
|23
|Oldham
|21
|4
|4
|13
|21
|36
|-15
|16
|24
|Scunthorpe
|21
|2
|10
|9
|16
|36
|-20
|16
