League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town19:45BarrowBarrow
Venue: Sixfields Stadium, England

Northampton Town v Barrow

League Two

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roberts
  • 3McGowan
  • 6Horsfall
  • 5Guthrie
  • 14Koiki
  • 17McWilliams
  • 4Sowerby
  • 7Hoskins
  • 8Lewis
  • 11Pinnock
  • 21Felix-Eppiah

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 10Lubala
  • 19Kanu
  • 20Magloire
  • 23Mills
  • 26Maxted
  • 32Rose

Barrow

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Farman
  • 2Brown
  • 4Taylor
  • 3Brough
  • 24Hutton
  • 28Banks
  • 16Beadling
  • 19Driscoll-Glennon
  • 30Rooney
  • 25Amadi-Holloway
  • 33James

Substitutes

  • 11Kay
  • 13White
  • 14Jones
  • 17Harris
  • 20Wakeling
  • 23Williams
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green26177255213458
2Tranmere2714672819948
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2613673324945
6Mansfield2613583731644
7Swindon2611964132942
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale25116837271039
10Salford28107113128337
11Bradford2781273432236
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley26105113136-535
14Harrogate2596103838033
15Leyton Orient25711737241332
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage28710112842-1431
18Rochdale2561183032-229
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Carlisle2769121935-1627
21Barrow2768132735-826
22Colchester2668122336-1326
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
View full League Two table

