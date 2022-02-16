Last updated on .From the section League One

The game was called off less than two hours before kick-off

Sheffield Wednesday's League One game against Accrington Stanley on Wednesday has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Referee Ross Joyce conducted an inspection of the playing surface at Hillsborough at 17:30 GMT and deemed it unplayable.

The fixture will now be rearranged for a later date.

Wednesday are eighth in the table, one point outside the play-offs, and nine ahead of Accrington, who are 13th.